Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 4.3.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich teams with Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee to battle Tessa Blanchard, NXT's Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx accompanied by their Fatal Influence ally, Fallon Henley, TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy address the iMPACT Zone, Director of Authority Santino Marella has promised a major announcement regarding the future of the TNA Digital Media Championship, former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) collide with NXT's invading duo, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, The System faces a shocking Public Firing, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner promise to reveal what's next in their ongoing conflict with Sami Callihan and more. So, let's jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 3rd, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry joins the announcers’ team before the next match.

Match 1: Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Elijah wrings Kazarian’s arm and goes Old School. Elijah whips Kazarian into the ropes and Kazarian leaves the ring. Elijah whips Kazarian into the ring post but Kazarian reverses it. Kazarian gets into it with Joe Hendry at the announce table and Hendry shoves Kazarian and Kazarian shoves Hendry into Elijah. Back in the ring and Kazarian rolls up Elijah with a handful of tights and gets the three.

Result: Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Hendry goes after Kazarian and security comes in to break it up. Hendry leaves with Elijah.

Backstage, Joe Hendry is getting evaluated and the doctor says he needs to get a film on his shoulder and take him to the hospital. Hendry says he’s not going to the hospital. The doctor says he’s the World Champion, and he needs to ensure he’s in the best condition to compete.

Eddie Edwards calls out members of The System to the ring. Eddie says he knows JDC longer than anyone, even than his wife. He asks JDC if he’s in or out. JDC says he’s in and hugs Eddie. Eddie goes to Myers and says they reinvented tag team wrestling, but also their families spent time together. He asks Myers if he’s in or out. Myers says he’s in. Eddie goes to Alisha Edwards and asks if she’s in or out. Alisha says she loves him and she’s in and kiss Eddie. Eddie goes up to Moose and asks if he’s in or out. Cody Deaner comes out and says he’s been waiting for someone to get fired. Eddie says this does not involve him. He says no ones getting fired and they’re all on the same page. Cody says Moose doesn’t need to make a choice, he said let this be the People’s Choice. He asks the people of St. Joseph if he should be in or out. They cheer for him being out. Cody says the people have spoken. Moose says the people are absolutely right. He then hits a big boot on Cody. The System kicks on Cody and pose together.

Gia Miller is backstage with Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee. Xia says she feels great, but Tessa couldn’t find a single friend in TNA, so she went to NXT to find back up. Masha says Tessa has burnt every single bridge and they’re going to drag her out of the ring because she’s washed up and she’s going to get what she deserves.

Backstage Santino Marella walks up to The System and tells Moose that the first participant in the Ultimate X will be Leon Slater. He says another competitor in the Ultimate X is on TNA’s social media. Moose sees that it is Matt Cardona. 3He says all the members have matches next week.

Arianna Grace joins the announce team for the next match.

Match 2: Spitfire vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

Jakara climbs the ropes and takes Dani down with an armdrag. Tag to Jody who hits a running splash on a seated Jakara. Both teams tag out and Dani can’t take Lash down with a shoulder block. She goes for another one and Lash takes her down with her own shoulder block for two. Spitfire look to suplex Lash but Lash picks them up and slams them down. Jakara tags herself in and looks to dropkick Jody but Jody holds onto the ropes. Lash picks up Jakara for a wheelbarrow onto Dani but Dani gets her knees up onto Jakara. Jody gets the tag and she takes Lash with a hurricanrana. She clotheslines Lash into the corner and hits an Exploder Suplex on Jakara followed by double knees on the ropes. Jody dropkicks Lash in her back and hits a stalling Jackhammer on Jakara and goes for the pin but Lash breaks it up. Dani hits a dropkick on Lash and Lash hits a forearm on Jody. Jakara runs through the ropes and takes out Dani outside the ring. Lash looks for a MKO but Jody reverses it into a pin. Jody chops both Lash and Jakara. Lash accidentally elbows Jakara. Jody looks for a crossbody off the top rope, but Lash catches her and Jakara tags herself in and they hit the MKO for the win.

Result: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend def. Spitfire by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Santana is backstage and finds Santino Marella and thanks him and introduces him to Derek who’s been 3 months sober.

The Hardys come out. Matt Hardy says that at Sacrifice, they saw the real Nic Nemeth. He said he and his brother like Nic and respected him, but all that is out of the window now. He says when he left them laying in his blood, it hurt them physically, but it didn’t scar them mentally, but it scarred his children. Matt says the scar on his nose will become a symbol of the pain in his children, and that he’s still broken and that he will delete his carcass. Jeff says he loves his passion, and says the Nemeth’s are comedians and this has got to be their GOAT joke that they’re the best brother tag team in wrestling, and that they think they’ll take their tag team titles in Los Angeles. He said they made the biggest mistake of their life when they didn’t finish the job. The Great Hands come out with Tasha Steelz and Skyler says they’re icons and trailblazers, but it’s not 1999, it’s 2025. Matt Hardy says in 2025 they’re the greatest of all time. Skyler says if there’s anyone knows anything about being great, it’s these Great Hands. He says they’ve got their eyes on bigger and better things, the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Santino comes out and The Great Hands vs. The Hardys. He says if The Great Hands defeat The Hardys, they’ll be first in line for a title shot.

Match 3: The Hardys vs. The Great Hands

Matt Hardy smashes Skyler’s face unto the turnbuckles and hits a Side Effect on Hotch and goes for a Twist of Fate on Skyler but Skyler pushes Matt and Jeff hits Poetry in Motion on Skyler for two. Jeff goes for Twist of Fate, but Hotch breaks it up. The Hardys team up for a Plot Twist and Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: The Hardys def. The Great Hands by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Ryan Nemeth is backstage and claps sarcastically. Leon Slater walks up to him and they get into a brawl and security has to separate them.

An injury report and we see footage earlier of Elijah pulling Joe Hendry off of Kazarian and injuring his shoulder. We get an update from a doctor who says Hendry’s got a sprain on his rotator cuff. He says he doesn’t know his status for Rebellion but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Joe Hendry.

Steph de Lander and Mance Warner come out. Steph says tonight they show what they come up to behind closed doors. Mance says they’re their champions. He says they’re on the cover of magazines and we see a cover of TNA Weekly. Mance says there isn’t anybody meaner, tougher and prettier than them. Mance and Steph kiss and Santino comes out to break it up and Santino says they are gross. Santino says they cannot call themselves the Digital Media Champions when they’ve never won it. He says he’s going to take back the title. He says from the ashes will arise a Beth Phoenix. He says there will be a tournament to crown the first TNA International Champion. He says as a tribute to the Unbreakable three-way, every match in the tournament will be a three-way. Sami Callihan comes out and chokes Mance and throws him off the stage through a table. He takes the belt and hands it to Santino as Steph cries for Mance.

Derek is backstage and Tasha walks up to him with The Great Hands and says Ali would like to talk to him. They take him to the parking lot and into the trunk of a car.

The Great Hands sit Derek down on a chair and Ali sits in front of him. Ali congratulates him for celebrating his sobriety, but who’s not happy is the family he destroyed. He says that little girl is never going to walk again because of him. He asks if he recovered from anything. He says he’s a monster and an addict and he has been and always will be. He tells The Great Hands to take him out of there. Hotch asks why they let him go. Ali says he’s an addict and they destroy themselves.

The Personal Concierge backstage with Heather by Elegance and he says the Elegance brand will be more elegant. He says he has his eyes on another girls, Maggie Lee. He says they can make her remarkable. He says they can take her under their wing and turn her into Elegance.

Santino Marella backstage picks the participants for the qualifying match for the TNA International Championship at random. Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Steve Maclin are chosen at random for the first qualifying match at Unbreakable.

We see a promo for El Hijo del Vikingo who will return for the Ultimate X

Match 4: Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

Xia and Lee hit baseball slides and Masha takes out Tessa outside the ring. Lee hits an Exploder Suplex ok Jacy for two. Jazmyn gets the tag and kicks on Lee in the corner and pins her off a neckbreaker for two. Jazmyn tags to Jacy and hits a running back elbow on Lee in the corner and hits a running senton for two. Lee hits a jawbreaker and tags to Xia who forearms Jazmyn and hits a hurricanrana followed by a running back elbow and Broken Wings and a DDT For two as Rosemary watches from a distance. Jacy gets the tag and hits a Penalty Kick from the apron to Xia outside the ring. Kacy hits a cannonball in the corner for two. Jacy tags to Jazmyn and she gets a sleeper hold on Xia. Xia with a monkey flip and Jazmyn tags to Jacy. Xia tags to Masha who throws Jacy into Jazmyn for a DDT. Tessa hits a cutter and a Pele Kick on Lee. Xia hits a backbreaker. Masha goes for Requiem but Fallon Henley distracts her and Tessa hits Buzzsaw for the win.

Result: Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx def. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee by pinfall

Rating: ***

Santino Marella picks out participants at random for the second qualifying match for the TNA International Championship, and it is Sami Callihan, Eric Young and JDC.

Derek is backstage and Santana walks up to him and asks if he’s okay. Derek says he’s sorry and Santana is pissed off.

Santino picks the participants at random for the third qualifying match for the TNA International Championship and it’s Zachary Wentz, Mance Warner and AJ Francis. Sami Callihan comes in and says he wants to trade and he wants in the match with Mance Warner.

Kazarian is in the ring and says earlier tonight Joe Hendry suffered a nasty injury and he’s at the hospital receiving treatment. He says he’s sorry that he didn’t end that idiot’s career tonight because he could have. He says he’s a man of valor and honor and he’s not going to call his shot in a dump like St. Joseph. He says he is calling his shot on Sunday in the great state of California in his backyard. He says at the end of the night, he will finally become TNA World Champion. Ethan Page comes out and says this place has changed a lot since he’s been here, there’s fans in the building. Kazarian says he can think him for that. Ethan Page says to give it up to Kazarian for ending the pandemic. Ethan Page says he’s pinned a healthy Joe Hendry. Ethan says he knocked on Santino’s door and he really liked his idea. He says at Rebellion, Joe Hendry will be defending the TNA World Championship against Ethan Page. Kazarian is pissed off, and Ethan says he would give Kazarian the first shot after he wins it. Kazarian looks to attack Ethan, but Ethan gets out of the way and hits a big boot and puts on Kazarian’s scarf.