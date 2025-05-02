Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 5.1.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, The Nemeths team with Frankie Kazarian to face TNA World Champion Joe Hendry & the former champs, The Hardys, KC Navarro takes on Leon Slater, Mike Santana is back in action, Steve Maclin speaks out, Jody Threat seeks redemption against the Elegance brand’s newest weapon, Maggie Lee and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 1st, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry opens the show and he says he is still the TNA World Champion. The fans chant “Happy birthday”. He talks about facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania and defeating Ethan Page and Kazarian. He says he was attacked by Trick Williams, so he showed up at NXT and Trick was nowhere to be seen, and instead he was jumped by Dark State. He calls out Trick Williams. Trick Williams’ music plays but he shows up on the screen. Trick says he’s not in the building but he’s watching. He talks about Hendry’s boo-boo on his shoulder and tells him to be careful. Hendry says the show will go on and tonight The Nemeths and Kazarian will face Joe Hendry and The Hardys.

Gia Miller is backstage with The Rascalz. Wentz said he pinned the X-Division Champion Moose and he’s looking to do it again tonight.

Santino calls Sami Callihan and Mance Warner and Steph de Lander show up. Sami says they did something special, the most brutal, most violent match in TNA history. He said he would shake Mance’s hand. Mance says he thinks he is a loudmouth but he is shaking his hand. They shake hands. Sami says they’re done for now.

Match 1: Mike Santana vs. Isaiah Moore

Moore hits a knee strike. Santana hits a cannonball in the corner and hits a powerbomb for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Isaiah Moore by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Santana gets in the mic, he closed the chapter of Mustafa Ali and Order 4. He says his father taught him is that the top of one mountain is the bottom of another. He names Joe Hendry and says he has something he wants and needs. He says from here on, he climbs the mountain to be World Champion.

Maclin makes his entrance, but the Northern Armory run out to attack him. Eric Young throws him in the ring and chokes Maclin with a chain. The Northern Armory and Eric Young retreat together.

Northern Armory is walking backstage and Santino Marella asks what they were doing with a chain. Eric says it was Maclin’s fault. Maclin shows up and Santino books them in a match next week.

Match 2: Moose vs. Zachary Wentz for the TNA X-Division Championship

Wentz hits a Missile Dropkick followed by a twisting crossbody to the outside. Wentz hits an enzuigiri. Moose hits a uranage. Moose stretches Wentz’s body against the ring post. Wentz chops Moose and hits a superkick. Moose hits a powerslam on the floor. Moose takes down Wentz with a knee in the midsection. Moose with an Octopus Stretch, but Wentz gets out of it. Wentz hits a penalty kick off the apron followed by a moonsault. Moose hits a pop-up powerbomb for two. Wentz rolls up Moose for two. Moose runs up the ropes and hits a crossbody and kips up. Wentz counters a powerbomb attempt into a Code Red for two. Wentz hits the X-Factor followed by the Spiral Tap for two. Moose looks for a UFO Cutter, but Moose gets out of it. Alisha Edwards grabs Wentz’s foot and Moose hits a Spear for two.

Result: Moose def. Zachary Wentz to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ****

Reaction: A very good match that was helped greatly by a super-hot crowd. The fans popped for both Moose’s and Wentz’s spots and made them both seem like superstars here.

We get a Bioflex Injury Report. They also unveil the Bioflex Recovery Room.

Gia Miller is backstage talking to the Great Hands. Skyler says Ali hasn’t been the same since Rebellion. He says that in order to create something great they have to destroy everything, and that’s what he’s going to do.

Cody Deaner comes out and says tonight at midnight, his contract is set to expire. He thanks Santino Marella to allow him to talk to everyone. He says everyone laughed at him when he shared his dream, but he can say that he is a proud professional wrestler. He says he is also a proud husband and father to amazing children. He says there is one company that gave him a chance and that is TNA. The fans chant “TNA”. He says because of them, he feels like a winner. Santino comes out and says he was backstage and getting choked up. He says he can provide to Under Siege. He says if Deaner can beat Eddie Edwards, he can go to the Board of Directors with a case to renew his contract. Robert Stone comes out with Victoria Crawford and says Santino Marella is under review. He says there is nepotism, and TNA needs someone with a vision, they need Robert Stone. He says the higher ups have put him in charge and if he happens to let something slip through the cracks, Deputy Director of Authority, Victoria Crawford will review it. He says Victoria will face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Under Siege. He says the higher-ups aren’t into a savage like Masha. He says he’s going to be watching Santino very closely.

Santino Marella walks up to Robert Stone and argues with him. Tessa Blanchard says Santino made this place into a joke, so maybe it’s time there’s someone that understands that there is a hierarchy in the Knockouts Division. She says maybe he should step aside. Tessa walks away with Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford.

Chris van Vliet is shown in the crowd.

Match 3: Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

Jody hits a pump kick followed by a German Suplex for two. Jody picks up Maggie for Pop Shove It but Maggie pokes her eye. Jody goes to the top rope and Maggie Lee trips her and hits a Tower of London for two. Jody rolls up Maggie for two. Jody hits short arm clotheslines in the corner and hits Pop Shove It for the win.

Result: Maggie Lee def. Jody Threat by pinfall

Rating: **½

Reaction: Maggie Lee got to show a little bit of what she’s capable of. She’s one with potential and I’m hoping that her and Heather will still be able to go in the ring even with the Elegance gimmick.

Maggie Lee is in the locker room and Ash and Heather by Elegance and The Personal Concierge says the best way to deal with a loss is a makeover. They talk about a doctor and chant “Botox”.

Gia Miller introduces Indi Hartwell. Indi thanks the fans. She says in Australia, she used to stay up late to watch TNA and now she is proud to be part of the roster. Gia Miller asks who she’d like to face in TNA. Indi says she has plans. She says she is not here to just be another Knockout on the roster because Indi Hartwell has officially crossed the line.

Match 4: KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater

Slater goes to the top, but AJ Francis grabs his leg and the referee sees it and ejects him from ringside. KC Navarro hits a satellite DDT for two. Slater looks to hit a running Swanton to the outside but Navarro moves out of the way and Slater lands on his feet. Slater kicks Navarro and throws him back into the ring. Slater hits the Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: KC Navarro def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: I like that Navarro got a lot to do in this match as well, as he should. I’m thoroughly enjoying Leon Slater’s push as he continues to impress against a wide array of opponents.

Backstage promo from Masha Slamovich. She says Victoria Crawford has done nothing and she wants her title. She says she is going to show that Victoria is not of her calibre.

Match 5: The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & The Hardys

Matt Hardy hits the Side Effect on Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy hits the splash. He goes for the cover but Ryan Nemeth breaks it up and Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam on everybody. Matt Hardy hits the Twist of Fate on Kazarian. Hendry hits a Standing Ovation on Nic Nemeth. Trick Williams pulls Hendry out of the ring and knocks him out. Nic Nemeth hits the Danger Zone on Jeff Hardy for the win.

Result: The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian def. Joe Hendry & The Hardys by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Reaction: A strong main event that was built around the star power of the talent in the ring. They kept it mostly simple and had them play their greatest hits, and the fans ate it up. Pro-wrestling doesn’t need to be so complicated sometimes. Hendry and The Hardys get great reactions everywhere they go and their mash-up theme was awesome here as well.

After the match, Trick Williams hits the Trick Shot on Joe Hendry and leaves him laying.