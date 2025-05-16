Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 5.15.25  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy settle the score one-on-one inside the iMPACT! Zone, Indi Hartwell makes her TNA in-ring debut, Tessa Blanchard teams with Deputy Director of Authority Victoria Crawford to take on Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT’s Nikkita Lyons, Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Ace Austin and Elijah collide in a free for all to score an opportunity at the International Championship, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will address Under Siege, A.J. Francis and KC Navarro will host another must-see edition of the FIR$T CLA$$ PENTHOU$E, the Rascalz meet The Great Hands in tag team action and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 15th, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons

Victoria Crawford with a slap to the face of Masha. Masha takes down Victoria with a clothesline and takes her down with multiple hairmares and goes for the cover but Victoria kicks out at two. Masha chases Victoria to the corner and Victoria trips her down and Tessa hits an elbow drop for two. Victoria gets the tag and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two. She goes for another but Masha hits a jawbreaker and a step-up enzuigiri. She goes for a tag but Tessa takes out Nikkita Lyons. Masha hits a clothesline for the cover, but Tessa breaks it up with a kick. Tessa slides in a chair to Victoria but Masha gets it and hits it against Victoria’s back and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford def. Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons by disqualification

Rating: **½

Reaction: It kind of felt like they protected Nikkita Lyons by giving her very little in-ring time. The other three did the bulk of the work here and they had a decent match. Victoria isn’t half bad and I’m looking forward to seeing more of her in TNA.

Nikkita does not seem pleased with Masha. Santino Marella comes out and says the fans deserve to see a result, so he orders the match to restart. Robert Stone comes out and says the decision stands and the winners are Victoria and Tessa.

Tom Hannifan with a sit-down interview with Cody Deaner. Cody says his wife is a saint and he wouldn’t be able to do what he does without his wife and his kids love what he does. He said one of the only times his son cried is when he lost. He says wrestling is not just about wins and losses, it’s about about connection with the fans. He says he does a lot of speaking with kids in schools. He says if he loses against Eddie Edwards, he doesn’t know if he could handle that.

John Skyler said the people should be ashamed of themselves. He said he holds them responsible for Mr. Ali’s downward Spiral. But they cheer for people like The Rascalz. He said the people are like The Rascalz, a bunch of degenerates. He said they will tear this place down with these Great Hands.

Match 2: The Great Hands vs. The Rascalz

Trey Miguel hits Shake Rattle and Roll on John Skyler followed by a Suicide Dive. Trey goes for a Suicide Dive on Jason Hotch but Skyler pulls down the ropes and hits a spear to Trey on the apron. Trey hits a slingblade backbreaker on Hotch. Tag to Wentz and he hits a deadlift German Suplex on Hotch and a running Shooting Star Press for two. Trey gets the tag and they hit a double superkick on The Great Hands followed by uppercut and running dropkicks in the corner. Trey with a spinebuster on Hotch and Ali comes out. Skyler pushes Wentz off the top rope and they team up to hit The Favour on Trey for the win.

Result: The Great Hands def. The Rascalz by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: Solid work by The Great Hands they deserved that win even if it was via a distraction. Skyler and Hotch have worked hard to be more than just a forgettable lower card act so seem them get the odd win is nice.

After the match, Order 4 attack The Rascalz but Ace Austin comes running out and they bail from the ring.

After a commercial break, we see backstage footage where Ace Austin looks for Mustafa Ali backstage and The Great Hands lay out Ace Austin.

Match 3: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah for the No. 1 contendership to the TNA International Championship

Mance Warner hits a chop on Ace Austin and goes for a superplex, but Elijah comes in and powerbombs Mance for the heap to fall onto Cardona. Elijah goes for pinfalls on everyone. Cardona goes for a move off the top rope but Elijah hits a knee strike as he comes down. Cardona takes out a steel chair but Steph de Lander snatches it and slides it to Mance Warner. Elijah hits the Highwayman’s Farewell to Mance on the steel chair and goes for the pin but Cardona breaks it up. Elijah hits a twisting suplex. Ace hits a spinning heel kick. Ace goes for The Fold but his knee gives out and Cardona hits the Radio Silence for the win.

Result: Matt Cardona def. Mance Warner, Ace Austin and Elijah to become the No. 1 contender to the TNA International Championship

Rating: ***¼

Reaction: A surprising result. I didn’t see Matt winning this one, but I guess he can take the loss to Steve Maclin and lose nothing in the process, while Ace was protected here too and looked strong despite the loss.

Tessa walks up to Arianna backstage and says Santino tried to get the match restarted but couldn’t get the job done, and once he’s gone, his little princess will be too. Arianna tries to talk back, but Tessa slaps her.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro come out for the FIR$T CLA$$ PENTHOU$E. They name Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube who came from California. KC Navarro says how they could forget 2Pac. AJ says he’s from Baltimore and he made them believe he’s from California. He said they also believe LeBron and Luka would take them to the finals. They introduce O’Shea Jackson Jr. He said they can’t talk about LA in front of LA. He said AJ might think he’s Suge Knight, but right now he’s acting like a broke ass Uncle Phil. O’Shea and AJ get into an argument. Santana’s music hits and he makes his entrance through the crowd and Fist Class leave. Santana and O’Shea Jackson Jr. pose together.

Match 4: Indi Hartwell vs. Kelsey Heather

Indi takes down Kelsey with a shoulder block and hits a side slam. Kelsey goes for a sleeper, but Indi takes her down. Kelsey goes for an armdrag but Indi fights out of it. Indi hits a spinebuster. Indi hits a boot to the face and hits Hurt Donut for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Kelsey Heather by pinfall

Rating: NR

Indi Hartwell is backstage talking about her debut match and Tasha Steelz walks up and talks to the camera about Mustafa Ali. Indi tells her she was just talking about her debut match. Tasha said there are things more important than Indi and says she will deal with her later.

Match 5: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Rosemary gets out of the ring as soon as the bell rings. Xia chases her to the outside so Rosemary goes back in the ring. Xia takes her down with a hurricanrana and goes for a monkey flip but Rosemary catches her for a suplex instead. Rosemary wears brass knuckles and goes for a submission with the knuckles in front of Xia but Xia gets to the ropes instead. Xia takes down Rosemary with clotheslines and a headscissor takedown. Xia hits Broken Wings in corner followed by a DDT for two. Xia goes to the top rope and Rosemary takes the brass knuckles but Xia grabs it and hits a headbutt. Xia wears the knuckles and Rosemary gestures Xia to hit her. Rosemary goes the mist but Xia pushes her off. Xia chokes Rosemary against the ropes and shoves the referee as she counts her down and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: **¼

Rating: Rosemary def. Xia Brookside by disqualification

Reaction: They teased Xia taking the cheap route throughout the match and it finally happened even when she didn’t need to. I hope this doesn’t lead to Xia turning heel as she works better as a babyface.

After the match, Rosemary attacks Xia but Léi Yǐng Lee’s music hits and she comes out while Rosemary retreats.

We see the TNA injury report and find out that Maclin has a skull fracture.

We see the contract signing between Joe Hendry and Trick Williams on NXT and they promote the Joe Hendry Concert and Trick Williams Rap.

Santino Marella is backstage with Arianna Grace. Arianna says she wants Tessa at Under Siege. Robert Stone walks up to them and says he will get confirmed. Santino says Tessa is dangerous. Arianna says she wants this match.

Kazarian comes out. He says he sees traitors. He says he was not pinned at Rebellion. He says Joe Hendry will not beat him. He says the only thing he hates more than Hendry is his fans. He says there’s another person who thinks the same way is his partner at Under Siege, Trick Williams. Trick Williams makes his entrance. Trick says they don’t like each other, but that’s cool, because they’re not here to be liked. He takes Joe Hendry’s name and Joe Hendry’s music hits. Kazarian says there are two people who want the title so why doesn’t he put his money where his mouth is. Elijah comes out and run to the ring as Kazarian and Trick retreat. Santino comes out and says this match was scheduled for Under Siege but they’ll do it tonight. Robert Stone comes out and says the higher ups have already confirmed this match for Under Siege. He says he will have very good replacements for them.

The TNA+ Moment of the Week is Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu from Hardcore Justice 2010.

Match 6: Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy hits a running basement dropkick on Nic Nemeth outside the ring and throws him into the ring. Jeff Hardy goes for a Splash in the corner but Nic gets out of the way and hits a neckbreaker. Nic hits Jeff’s against each of the top turnbuckles and goes for the fourth turnbuckles but Jeff fights out of it but Nic kicks Jeff’s left knee. Nic applies his weight on Jeff’s knee and takes him down with a snapmare and chokes him with a sleeper hold. Jeff fights out of it but Nic takes him down and hits an elbow drop and goes back to the sleeper hold. Jeff fights out of it and goes to the corner and Nic chases him but Jeff returns with a back elbow. Nic runs towards him but Jeff gets out of the way. Jeff with an atomic drop and a leg drop followed by a basement dropkick. Whisper In The Wind gets a two count. Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate but Nic gets out of it and Nic locks in a sleeper hold. Jeff hits a jawbreaker and runs into Nic into the corner but Nic gets out of the way and hits a Famouser for two. Nic goes for a Sweet Chin Music but Jeff hits the Twist of Fate and goes to the top rope and hits a Swanton Bomb but Nic gets his knees up and covers him for two. Jeff hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep followed by a leg drop for two. Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate but Nic hits a superkick for two. Nic goes for Danger Zone but Jeff pushes him off and hits the Twist of Fate. Jeff goes to the top rope and hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. Nic Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Reaction: A good main event. I feel like TNA has nailed having satisfying main events and segments that leave the crowd going home happy. They’ve put their stocks into Joe Hendry and The Hardys who get the biggest crowd reactions and it’s nice to see them trying to get Leon Slater over by his association with The Hardys.

After the match, Ryan Nemeth comes in to attack Jeff Hardy and the Nemeths team up to attack Matt Hardy, but Leon Slater runs out to the ring and the Nemeths bail.