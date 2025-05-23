Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 5.22.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah join forces against X-Division Champion Moose and Brian Myers while NXT’s Trick Williams watches on from the commentary table, NXT’s Robert Stone and Santino Marella will settle the score in an official in-ring debate, The Northern Armory test themselves against the high-flying Aztec Warriors and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 22nd, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin goes to the top rope and Mustafa Ali grabs his leg and hits a leg DDT. He runs and takes out Ace’s knee from behind. He drags Ace’s leg to the corner post and throws his leg against it. Ace goes to the top rope and Ali dropkicks him. Ace is hung up in the corner and Ali goes for a running basement dropkick, but Ace moves out of the way and Ali crotches himself against the post. Ace goes to the top rope and goes for a Splash, but Ali moves out of the way and locks in a Sharpshooter, but Ace gets to the ropes. Ace rolls up Ali for two and follows with a Jackknife pin for two. Ali hits a clothesline for two. Ali goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash, but Ace moves out of the way and Ace hurls Ali into the corner. Tasha distracts Ace and Ali locks in an ankle hold and Ace taps.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Ace Austin by submission

Rating: ***½

Reaction: We’re getting a different, more serious Mustafa Ali that hasn’t come to terms with his loss to Mike Santana. Ali attacked Ace’s injured leg throughout the match and won at the end with the help of a distraction. This ended up being Ace’s last match in TNA as he couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Good luck to him wherever he goes.

After the match, Ali goes to ringside and screams at the announcers.

A backstage promo by The System. Brian Myers says they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to beat up Joe Hendry and Elijah. Eddie Edwards says to pay close attention to his match tonight. Moose says they will stick their foot straight up Elijah’s ass. He says they’ll let all of Canada know that you always trust The System.

A backstage promo by Rosemary with a knocked-out Léi Yǐng Lee and at Under Siege, either Xia Brookside embrace the darkness, or they drag her kicking and screaming into it.

Match 2: The Northern Armory vs. The Aztec Warriors

Travis Williams and Laredo Kid start off and Laredo takes down Travis with a shoulder block and a hurricanrana and a headscissors. Tag to Octagon Jr. and Judas Icarus. Octagon Jr. tags to Laredo Kid and they drop Icarus on his face and double superkick him. Laredo Kid corners and eats a double kick and Williams covers him for two. Williams tags to Icarus who hits a running forearm to Laredo Kid for two. Eric Young is arguing with the fans. Octagon Jr. gets the tag, and he hits a tornillo to take out the Northern Armory and then Laredo Kid hits a moonsault on them from the top rope. Laredo Kid hits a superman forearm in the corner followed by a Michinoku Driver and Octagon Jr. hits a moonsault for the win.

Result: The Aztec Warriors def. The Northern Armory by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Reaction: A really good match between two really good teams. The Aztec Warriors get the win because Eric Young was focused all throughout the match on the fans. I’d like to see TNA put some more effort into the Aztec Warriors and developing their characters and personalities so that they can connect more with the fans.

Xia Brookside is backstage with Léi Yǐng Lee, and she says if Rosemary wants to drag her down to her world, she will see that she is stronger than she seems. She is fighting for everyone that refuses to sell their soul.

Cody Deaner joins the announce team at ringside before the next match.

Match 3: Eddie Edwards vs. Jake Painter

Edwards whips Painter into the corner and hits a clothesline. Edwards throws Painter outside the ring and hits a chop. Edwards hits a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the apron. Edwards throws him back into the ring and gets in Deaner’s face. Edwards gets in the ring and Painter with a small package for two. Painter hits a backstabber and rolls up Edwards for two. Edwards goes for a Boston Knee Party, but Painter kicks him and goes for a move off the top rope but lands on Edwards’ knee who hits the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Jake Painter by pinfall

Rating: **½

Cody Deaner says he will beat Eddie Edwards not because he wants to, but because he needs to.

A vignette for Mance Warner and Steph de Lander. Steph says it’s as real as it gets. She says they were made for TV. Mance says love them or hate them, you can’t look away.

Match 4: Fir$t Cla$$ vs. Sami Callihan & Santana

Santana hits a dropkick on AJ Francis. KC Navarro gets the tag, and Santana flips him over and chops him down and hits a senton. Tag to Sami Callihan who chops Navarro down. Callihan hits a pop-up powerbomb and hurls him from the corner. Callihan throws Navarro to the outside and Francis catches him. Navarro hits a slingblade on Callihan. Tag to Francis and he hits a senton on Callihan for one. Santana gets the tag, and he chops down Navarro and hits the Rolling Buck 50 followed by a Swanton to the outside on AJ Francis. Santana goes for a Splash, but Navarro moves out of the way and Santana catches him for a Death Valley Driver. Francis grabs Callihan by the neck from outside the ring and Navarro hits a 619 followed by the Blessing in Disguise for the win.

Result: Fir$t Cla$$ def. Sami Callihan & Santana by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Reaction: It’s been a gradual change, but AJ Francis went from more of a funny man to a more serious threat between the ropes. TNA obviously believes in him as well as KC Navarro who has also come into his own ever since joining Fir$t Cla$$.

We see highlights of Trick Williams and Joe Hendry from NXT.

Santino Marella and Robert Stone are in the ring for the in-ring debate with Arianna Grace and Victoria Crawford. Santino Marella says he came to TNA with an open mind and he gets his finger on the pulse and get a little taste of the business, and now he’s coming here with his shenanigans. Robert Stone says Santino Marella has done nothing to make this a better place. He says Santino is a joke, always has been and always will be. He says Santino does not deserve to be in a position of power in wrestling and he doesn’t deserve to be in the business. He says this is about making TNA Wrestling a better place. He says when he’s in charge of TNA, he’s going to fire all of the losers and he’s going to make them a lot of money. He says if Santino has control, he’s going to run it to the ground. Santino says Robert Stone is stupid. He says TNA is rising to the top. He says Stone might have the fancy style, but he has a sense of what the people want. He says he came from the people; the people are his extension family. He says the people are family, and like family, they stick together and fight together. Tessa Blanchard attacks Arianna Grace. Masha Slamovich runs to the ring and attacks Victoria, but Tessa takes her out from behind. Arianna Grace grabs Tessa from behind and punches Tessa to the ground. Masha powerbombs Tessa onto the table but it doesn’t break. So she sets the table up in the corner and hits a running Samoan Drop onto it, but it still doesn’t break. Masha celebrates anyway as Robert Stone is furious.

Matt Cardona is backstage, and he is always ready but who is not ready is Steve Maclin. He calls Santino Marella and asks Cardona for the belt. Santino says Maclin is not medically cleared for Under Siege but next Thursday he can face Matt Cardona. Cardona says if Maclin gets injured again, that’s on Santino.

Match 5: Spitfire vs. Vipress & Mazzerati

Jody Threat with short arm clotheslines in the corner in Mazzerati followed by a Northern Lights Suplex and Dani Luna hits a basement clothesline. Vipress gets the tag, and she hits a penalty kick for two. Tag to Mazzerati who gets a kravat on Jody, but she fights out of it to tag to Dani Luna. Luna hits a clothesline on Vipress who looks for a move of the top rope. Luna hits a boot on Vipress on the apron and German suplexes her from inside the ring. Jody Threat hits the Pressure Drop on Vipress for the win.

Result: Spitfire def. Vipress & Mazzerati by pinfall

Rating: **½

Reaction: They’re teasing splitting up Spitfire and that probably won’t be the worst thing in the world. The Knockouts Tag Team division has seemed like two teams for months now, so a stint as singles competitors won’t be a bad idea for the both of them.

Ash and Heather by Elegance run out after the match but Spitfire takes them out and pose with the Knockouts Tag Team belts and leave.

We get a TNA injury report, and it says Ace Austin is not medically cleared to compete at this time.

Matt Hardy backstage with Leon Slater and he says tag team wrestling is more than tagging in and out, it’s about having a rhythm. He says the Nemeths have that as well. He says Leon has his youth and Matt has his mind. He tells Leon not to take his eyes on The Nemeths. Leon says he has the rhythm. Matt says he is a weapon. He says he was tag team champions with MVP and Bray Wyatt and at Under Siege he wants to be tag champions with Leon Slater Hardy.

Tom Hannifan runs down the card for Under Siege.

Trick Williams joins the announcers at ringside before the next match.

Match 6: Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Brian Myers tags to Moose and throws Elijah out of the ring. Moose looks to chop Elijah against the post, but Elijah moves out of the way and Moose hits his hand on the ring post. Myers looks to do the same and he only finds the ring post. Elijah looks to tag to Joe Hendry, but Myers takes out Hendry and Moose pulls Elijah to his corner. Myers gets the tag, and Elijah looks to fight back but Myers takes him down with a back elbow. Moose gets the tag and chokes Elijah in the corner with his foot. Moose takes down Elijah with an Uranage and tags to Myers who locks in a guillotine choke. Elijah tries to get near to Hendry for a tag, but Myers hits a knee strike and takes out Hendry. Hendry gets the tag and hits Moose with a Fallaway Slam. Moose looks for a crossbody slam, but Hendry gets out of the way and poses. Hendry and Moose take each other down with a clothesline. Myers gets the tag and runs straight into a pop-up powerbomb by Hendry. Elijah gets the tag and hits the Highwayman’s Farewell on Myers for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry & Elijah def. Moose & Brian Myers by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Reaction: Surprising again that Elijah got the pin. I’m not sure that he needed that. Anyway, a strong way to build Joe Hendry before his title match against Trick Williams at NXT Battleground.

After the match, Kazarian attacks Elijah and Hendry. Hendry punches Kazarian and Elijah hits the guitar on him. Elijah and Hendry celebrate to end the show as Trick Williams looks on in anger from ringside. Elijah and Joe Hendry do the Hendry turn around together.