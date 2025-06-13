Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 6.12.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion and NXT’s Trick Williams returns to the iMPACT Zone, Jeff & Matt Hardy step into battle against FIR$T CLA$$ in a tag team showdown, The IInspiration step into the ring with a point to prove—and a Knockouts tag division to reclaim, the newly reinstated Director of Authority, Santino Marella, kicks off TNA iMPACT!, Indi Hartwell, the returning Killer Kelly, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard & Xia Brookside collide in a high-stakes 8-4-1 Match, Leon Slater brings his adrenaline pumping offense to iMPACT! as he battles Jason Hotch in singles action, Steve Maclin sounds off, Mance Warner and Steph De Lander speak out and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 12th, 2025

Location: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Santana is outside the venue and Santino Marella says he’s suspended, and Santana says he doesn’t care. Santino says he’d get fired and not to do it right now. Santana says he respects Santino and leaves. Robert Stone gets in the building and Santino calls security to get him out.

Santino Marella makes his entrance and says at Against All Odds he did what he had to do, and the fans gave him the extra oomph to beat Robert Stone and he is the undisputed Director of Authority at TNA. He says they are on the road to Slammiversary. He says Moose will defend the X-Division Championship against Leon Slater. He says there will be a Champions Challenge in a 10-man tag team match. He says tonight there will be an 8-4-1 match. He says the TNA World Champion is not a member of the TNA roster and the TNA roster is chomping at the bits. He introduces The IInspiration.

Match 1: The IInspiration vs. Missa Kate and Brittnie Brooks

Missa Kate offers Jessie McKay a handshake and Jessie takes her down. Jessie tags to Cassie Lee and The IInspiration take down Brittnie and Missa and pose. Jessie with a facebuster on Brittnie. Cassie gets the hot tag, and she hits a Fisherman Suplex on Missa Kate for two. The IInspiration hit the Idoliser in Brittnie Brooks for the win.

Result: The IInspiration def. Missa Kate and Brittnie Brooks by pinfall

Rating: **½

Backstage promo by The Hardys and Matt Hardy says they will go back on the right path, the path towards the TNA Tag Team Titles and defeat the Nemeths and prove why they are the greatest of all time.

We see footage of NXT where FIR$T CLA$$ confronted Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura before Elijah faced off with them.

FIR$T CLA$$ come out for the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse. AJ Francis shows some money and says he’ll give it to the kid who does the best “money, money”. He picks a kid named Pedro near the stage to do the “money, money”. He does it and AJ Francis says he wouldn’t give it to him as nothing in life is free. AJ introduces Trick Williams. AJ says people asked why they helped Trick Williams. He said he beat Joe Hendry. He said he made Joe Hendry, and he never gave him a title match. He said the people want to know how Trick Williams feels about FIR$T CLA$$. Trick Williams says they’re alright with him. AJ says the only thing that would make Trick’s gold look better is if they had some gold to go with it. He says they’re going to face The Hardys. He raises a toast to Trick Williams, the greatest TNA World Champion of all time.

We see footage from Against All Odds of Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch.

Jason Hotch is backstage, and The System walks up to him. Moose tells him to take out Leon Slater. Brian Myers says there’s no leader in their group and they’re all equal. Eddie Edwards says if he takes Leon out, they might think about taking him in. Order 4 comes in and they leave with Jason Hotch. The System find Matt Cardona and they challenge him and a partner to a match. Brian Myers faces off with him and leaves.

We get our Bioflex Injury Report, and Heather by Elegance has a chipped tooth but is not expected to miss any time, Tessa Blanchard is medically cleared for the 8-4-1 match and Jason Hotch has bruising but is cleared to compete.

Match 2: Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

A promo by Leon Slater airs picture-in-picture during his entrance and he says he will beat Moose in New York and become the youngest X-Division Champion. Hotch takes him down with a dropkick. A spin kick by Hotch for two. Hotch hits a backbreaker off the ropes for two. Hotch with a snapmare into a stretch. Hotch goes for a suplex but Slater reverses it into one of his own. Slater hits a handspring back elbow for two. Slater runs towards Hotch in the corner, but Hotch gets out of the way and hits a rolling neckbreaker for two. Slater hits a Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater looks for a move off the apron, but Hotch gets out of it and hits a double stomp. Hotch with a jackknife pin for two. Slater hits a leg lariat and hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: Leon Slater def. Jason Hotch by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Gia Miller is backstage with Tessa Blanchard. Tessa says after tonight there won’t be a question, she will be the No. 1 contender and become Knockouts Champion. She says this division will realize that they don’t need a leader, they need a reminder.

Match 3: Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard and Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly and Indi Hartwell in an 8-4-1 match

Dani Luna starts off with Tasha Steelz and Tasha tags out to Jody Threat. They slap hands. Luna goes for a Luna Landing and Jody with a small package for two. Jody tags out to Tasha and Luna flips her over. Xia Brookside gets the tag and Tasha with a thumb to her eye. Tasha chops her in the corner. Xia Brookside with a hurricanrana, a leg lariat and a running crossbody. Brookside tags out to Rosemary and Rosemary chokes Brookside in the corner. Killer Kelly gets the tag, and she kisses Rosemary on the forehead. Jody Threat gets the tag, and she takes down Rosemary with a scoop slam. Tessa Blanchard gets the tag, and Threat goes to the top rope, but Victoria Crawford grabs her leg and Tessa takes her down. Tessa with a cheap shot on Indi Hartwell and Threat with a small package for two. Rosemary gets the tag and looks to spear Threat in the corner, but Threat gets out of the way. Indi gets the tag. Steelz hits a springboard cutter on Dani Luna. Threat with a Pop Shove It. Rosemary hits a Spear on Jody Threat. Indi Hartwell with a Hurts Donut on Rosemary for the win.

It is now a 4-way match between Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly and Indi Hartwell. Indi Hartwell with a side slam on Jody Threat for two. Killer Kelly drags Jody Threat and throws her into the steel steps. Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz team up for a suplex on Indi Hartwell. They both fight to get the pin. Killer Kelly hits the Angel’s Wings on Tasha. Threat hits a crossbody off the top rope on both. Threat and Indi Hartwell hits short arm clotheslines in the corner on Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz. Indi Hartwell hits a running clothesline on Jody Threat. Threat goes for a suplex but Tasha rolls her up for two. Indi goes for a big boot, but Jody moves out of the way and hits a German Suplex. Tasha hits a bulldog for two. Indi hits Hurts Donut on Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly kicks Indi and gets the pin on Tasha Steelz.

Result: Killer Kelly wins the 8-4-1 match by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Masha Slamovich is seen watching the match backstage and Gia Miller walks up to her. Masha says this was always meant to be. She says she knows Killer Kelly more than she knows herself. She says when she meets Killer Kelly, she will put her in her place, on her knees being her bitch.

We see footage from Against All Odds of Maclin defeating Mance Warner to retain the TNA International Championship.

Maclin with a backstage promo. He says Mance Warner gave every bit of the fight he said he would give him, but he’s still breathing as the TNA International Champion. He says he’s in a Champion’s Challenge with people he couldn’t give a damn about except Trick Williams. He says he is not afraid to drop him on his head for a KIA. He says it will be tag ’em, bag ’em and mayhem for all.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander come out. Steph says Mance Warner was screwed and the only one who does any screwing around here is the two of them. Mance Warner gets pissed off at a stagehand. Tommy Dreamer comes out to calm them down and Mance attacks him and hits a suplex on him. He hits a punt kick on Dreamer.

Sami Callihan with a backstage promo. He talks about the NXT idiot. Eric Young walks up to him and talks about Trick Williams and says that must eat him up inside. Sami says guys like him and the Death Machine are the heart and soul of TNA Wrestling. He says he respects him, and he will see him next week. Eric Young attacks him and says he made his bet.

Match 4: FIR$T CLA$$ vs. The Hardys

AJ Francis charges towards them and the Hardys send him to the outside. Matt Hardy gets the tag and hits an axehandle from the second rope onto Navarro’s arm. Jeff Hardy with Poetry In Motion on AJ Francis.

Back from commercial and Jeff Hardy has Navarro in an armwringer. Tag to Matt and they hit a suplex on Navarro for two. Matt with a tag to Jeff and Jeff hits a guillotine leg drop on Navarro on the apron. Jeff Hardy with an armwringer and AJ Francis tries to interfere and Navarro leaps at him, but Jeff moves out of the way and Francis catches him. Navarro hits a Suicide Dive on Jeff Hardy. Francis hits a running knee in Jeff Hardy in the corner. Jeff hits a Twist of Fate followed by another. Matt Hardy gets the tag and hits a Side Effect on AJ Francis. Trick Williams runs out and attacks Matt Hardy.

Result: The Hardys def. FIR$T CLA$$ by disqualification

Rating: ***

Joe Hendry’s music hits and he runs out with Elijah and The System come out and The Rascalz as well and all hell has broken loose. Leon Slater hits a running somersault to the outside and takes out all the heels.