Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 6.5.25

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry steps back into the iMPACT! Zone to deliver his first words since losing the TNA World Title to NXT’s Trick Williams, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana collide with TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth—alongside “King Of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, Elijah speaks on his TNA World Championship showdown against NXT’s Trick Williams at Against All Odds, Xia Brookside and Rosemary collide inside the legendary no-rules Monsters Ball match, Tasha Steelz enters with her loyal enforcers and fellow Order 4 members, The Great Hands, to take on TNA newcomer Indi Hartwell, Harley Hudson & Myla Grace have earned themselves a date with the “Elegant” duo of Heather & M By Elegance and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 5th, 2025

Location: CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Indi Hartwell vs. Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz goes after Indi right at the start and chops her. Tasha hits consecutive elbow drops and covers Indi for two. Tasha with a snapmare and a running kick for two. Tasha hits a Sliced Bread off the corner for two. Tasha locks in a sleeper hold, but Indi fights out of it and Tasha hits a Codebreaker for two. Tasha with an uppercut in the corner and goes for another but Indi catches her and slams her down for two. Indi hits a spinebuster for two. Tasha pulls her into the bottom turnbuckle. John Skyler order Jason Hotch to attack her and Skyler doesn’t. Tasha asks him what he was doing and Indi hits Hurts Donut for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Mustafa Ali comes out and pushes the referee and Tasha Steelz. Jason Hotch gets in his face and Ali leaves. Tasha and Skyler join him as they go to the back together.

Vignette for Mance Warner who says Steve Maclin has a target and Steph de Lander says at Against All Odds, they get some gold back.

We see security camera footage of Xia Brookside and Rosemary locked up in isolated rooms without food or water.

Tasha is backstage and John Skyler asks if she’s fine. Tasha asks why he would do something like that. Skyler has a call on his phone and Tasha answers it and asks the person to talk to him and Skyler says he’ll make sure he gets the message. Mustafa Ali walks in and asks if everything is good and Tasha says it is. Jason Hotch walks in and Ali says he’s here to apologise and he accepts his apology. He says action has consequences and there will be consequences to his actions. He says at Against All Odds he will represent all of them in the biggest match of his career. He says Hotch’s match is against him.

Match 2: Eric Young vs. Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship

Eric Young hits punches in the corner on Moose. Eric Young hangs Moose in the Tree of Woe and stands on top of him with his foot on Moose’s crotch and sings the entire Canadian national Anthem with the fans in Brampton as the referee is distracted. Moose catches Young from the top rope and hits Go To Hell for two. Moose chokes Young with a cloth. Moose punches Young as he comes in for a Suicide Dive, drops him onto the apron and whips him into the steel steps before returning to the ring. Young beats the count of eight and flips Moose to the outside of the ring before hitting the Suicide Dive. Moose whips Young into the corner and Young flips over and hits a crossbody for two. Young hits chops on Moose and Moose returns with a pump kick and a runs up the turnbuckles for a crossbody. Young hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Moose goes for a Spear but Young moves out of the way and rolls him up for two. Young hits the piledriver and goes for the cover but JDC puts his foot on the ropes. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams hits a Suicide Dive on JDC. Moose hits a low blow as the referee isn’t watching and hits a Spear for the win.

Result: Moose def. Eric Young to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Eric Young attacks a fan at ringside and the rest of the Northern Armory join him in doing the same.

Backstage promo by Dani Luna says she knows what Spitfire had, a bond. She says they don’t always get the fairytale ending and she is going to be a Knockout that everyone remembers. She says she cannot wait to show what she can do.

Joe Hendry with a backstage promo and says he lost the TNA title to Trick Williams. He says he was taking risk after risk and now the title is in the hands of someone who doesn’t work here. He says he let his fans down and he let his peers down. He says the TNA Championship is for them and is the richest prize in the game. He says he wants nothing more that to challenge for the championship again, but he understands that isn’t his spot right now and he will support Elijah. He says he’s sorry and maybe he got carried away. Kazarian walks in and says he’s not a saint and that’s coming from a king. He says he lost to somebody that isn’t even on the roster. He says that wouldn’t happen on his watch. He says at Against All Odds, he has one more chance to embarrass him.

The Personal Concierge comes out and says Canada is a hellhole and they’re all a bunch if degenerates. He introduces Heather and M by Elegance.

Match 3: Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

Harley Hudson hits a Northern Lights Suplex on M by Elegance and tags to Myla Grace. Myla hits a combination of kicks followed by a dropkick for two. Tag to Hudson and they team up for a leg sweep for two. Heather grabs Hudson’s leg on the apron and M puts her in a Bow and Arrow and Heather hits a double stomp from the top rope for two. Hudson hits a jawbreaker. Hudson hits a shoulder block and looks for a tag and M tries to stop her but M fights out of it and tags to Myla. Myla hits a running dropkick through the ropes, followed by a spinning neckbreaker followed by a backdrop and the cover is broken up by M. Myla goes to the top rope and The Personal Concierge distracts the referee. M kicks Myla and Heather hits a Spanish Fly and Maggie hits a moonsault for the win.

Result: Heather & M By Elegance def. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace by pinfall

Rating: ***½

It’s time for the Bioflex Injury Report. Tessa Blanchard’s TMJ injury means that her return is not yet known. Matt Cardona suffered bruises due to his match against Maclin but he is not expected to miss any ring time. The Bioflex team is also monitoring the situation of Xia Brookside and Rosemary as they prepare for Monster’s Ball.

A vignette for Rosemary and she says war is not won by merely fighting your enemy, it’s won by bending their will. She says at Rebellion, she will embrace what she fears or lose everything she holds dear.

Match 4: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside in a Monster’s Ball match

Rosemary smacks a cookie sheet and Xia is sensitive to the sound after being locked after 24 hours. Xia grabs the belt but Rosemary snatches it and whips Xia and chokes her with it. Rosemary sets up a trash can between the turnbuckles in the corner and whips Xia into it.

Back from the commercial, and the fans chant, “hockey stick” and Rosemary pick up the hockey stick only to drop it. Rosemary drops Xia outside onto a trash can. The fans chant hockey stick again and Xia grabs the hockey stick. She looks to smash it onto Rosemary on the ring post but Rosemary moves out of the way. She hits it against Rosemary’s back and the fans chant one more time, and Xia does it again, this time breaking the stick. Xia sets up Rosemary against the steel steps with a trash can on her and Xia hits Broken Wings. Xia stomps Rosemary onto the steel steps. Xia hits a suplex in the ring and sets up a door in the corner. Xia looks to suplex her onto it and Rosemary reverses it but Xia reverses it back but Rosemary hits a suplex in the ring. Rosemary with a Tarantula on Xia against the ropes. Rosemary gets a staple gun and looks to use it on Xia but Zia fights out if it. Xia lays out hockey pucks on the mat and Rosemary hits her in the stomach with one of her own. Xia hits Rosemary with a cookie sheet. Xia hits a DDT on the steel chair for two. Xia sets up steel chairs in the middle of the ring and puts Rosemary on it but Rosemary gets up and spears Xia through the door on the corner. Rosemary covers her but Xia kicks out. Rosemary sits Xia on the cheers and hits her with the cookie sheet. Rosemary goes to the top rope. Rosemary goes for a green mist but Xia blocks it with the trash can lid and Xia takes Rosemary down with the Brooksy Bomb for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside def. Rosemary by pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette for The Rascalz in the treehouse. They name a bunch if tag teams and Trey says Shelton Benjamin and mom. Wentz says they’re going to be the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

A vignette for Elijah who’s singing. He says Trick is not calm, he’s cracking already. He says it all starts within, and that’s where legends begin. He says he’s lost the plot. He says his spirit is weak. He tells to bring the TNA Championship and find out why the TNA Championship walks this way.

A vignette for Lei Ying Lee in Mandarin. She says she comes from China and she’s the only one who made it this far. She says she didn’t come to challenge her, she came to end her reign. She says qt Against All Odds, she will walk in with one goal, to win. She says she can hold that title until she takes it from her.

Santino Marella comes out and says at Against All Odds he’s stepping down from his role as Director of Authority. He talks about Against All Odds and says if Robert Stone wins, he gets his job, if Santino wins, Robert Stone is out of here. He says he missed a lot of Arianna’s life and it was suffering and he had the opportunity to come to TNA and he fell in love with professional wrestling. He says he owes it to fans and he owes it to the competitors, he takes his job seriously. He thanks the fans and says he’s stepping down for only one day because he’s kicking Robert Stone’s ass. Robert Stone comes out and sarcastically says that was a great speech. He says the people may love him but he’s not a leader, he’s a loser, and when he beats Santino at Against All Odds, he’ll make sure that Santino is never allowed at TNA Wrestling again, and this show will be the Sheriff Stone show. Santino says the only way Stone wins is over his dead body.

A vignette for Masha and she says when she’s facing someone, she’s laser-focused on her prey. She says if he could describe Lei Ying Lee in one word, it would be warrior. She says every warrior has an Achilles Heel and she is going to find it. She says it is high time she beats the best.

Tom Hannifan runs down the card for Against All Odds.

Match 5: Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian

They all brawl as soon as they get into the ring. Matt Hardy smashes Kazarian’s face into the turnbuckle. Leon Slater with a Poetry in Motion assisted by Matt Hardy. Matt Hardy gets tripped by Nic Nemeth outside the ring and Kazarian hits a springboard leg drop. Nic Nemeth looks a sleeper hold on Matt Hardy but Matt hits a jawbreaker and tags out to Leon Slater. Leon Slater hits a handspring double back elbow followed by a crossbody off the top rope for two. Nic Nemeth goes for a superkick but eats a leg lariat from Leon Slater. Santana hits a double Rolling Buck 50 and covers Maclin for two. Santana hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Matt Hardy hits a Twist of Fate. Leon Slater hits a springboard cutter. Santana hits Spin The Block on Ryan Nemeth for the win.

Result Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana def. Nic and Ryan Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian by pinfall

Rating: ***