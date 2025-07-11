Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.10.25

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Matt & Jeff Hardy join forces with the high-flying Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed, collide in a blockbuster eight-man tag team showdown with AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Joe Hendry finally breaks his silence in an exclusive interview, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley clash with Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and her rising ally Léi Yǐng Lee, Cedric Alexander teams with Jason Hotch and John Skyler to take on Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service, The Elegance Brand face the duo of Myla Grace and Harley Hudson and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 10th, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

The Personal Concierge introduces The Elegance Brand.

Match 1: The Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

Myla Grace hits a dropkick to Heather. They both tag out. Harley challenges Ash to a test of strength and Harley takes her down Northern Lights style for a two count. Heather tags herself in and chokes her against the ropes. Heather whips her in her corner and tags to Ash who hits a back elbow for two. Tag to Heather who hits a dropkick for two. Harley runs towards Heather and they both take each other down with a clothesline. They both tag out and Myla cleans house and Myla and Harley get the advantage. Ash with a jawbreaker on Myla. Myla rolls up Ash for two. Ash hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: The Elegance Brand def. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson by pinfall

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with The Hardys and The Rascalz for a backstage interview. Matt Hardy says for the first time the Hardys teams up with this version of The Rascalz. Wentz says Trey isn’t here, so he called Myron Reed. Matt Hardy says for the Hardys it’s do or die time. Jeff Hardy does The Rascalz catchphrase. Wentz asks if Reed has green ring gear and he says he doesn’t. Wentz says he has another one.

Match 2: Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler vs. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service

One of the Secret Service hits a clothesline on Hotch and whips him into the corner followed by a powerslam. He hits a cheap shot on Skyler but Hotch hits a spin kick. Cedric gets the tag and hits a springboard DDT and a punt kick followed by a double stomp. Cedric throws them to the outside and Hotch hits the moonsault. Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the win.

Result: Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler def. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service by pinfall

Rating: **¼

Ali rushes into the ring and attacks Order Four and hits a steel chair across Cedric’s back. Cedric goes for a Lumbar Check, but Tasha hits him with a low blow and walks away. Ali hits Cedric with a steel chair and looks on confused at Tasha and they leave.

Match 3: Masha Slamovich & Léi Yǐng Lee (w/ Xia Brookside) vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley (w/ Jazmyn Nyx)

Lee hits an Exploder Suplex on Fallon Henley. Lee rolls up Henley but Jacy takes the tag and kicks Lee in the face as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Jacy and Fallon team up for a suplex on Lee. Fallon hits a leaping back kick to a seated Lee for two. Tag to Jacy who whips Lee into the ropes followed by a back elbow for two. Tag to Fallon who gets a sleeper hold followed by a kravat into knees to the face of Lee for two. Lee tries to tag to Masha but Fallon hits a powerslam for two. Lee hits a crossbody from the corner and tags to Masha. Masha cleans house and whips Jacy into Fallon and gets two for one with a DDT-Neckbreaker combo. Fallon hits a neckbreaker off the ropes and Jacy hits the knee and a cover on Masha is broken up by Lee. Masha and Fallon exchange strikes and Fallon with a Facecrusher for two. Jacy and Fallon look to team up on Masha but Lee drags Jacy out of the ring and Masha hits the Snowplow on Fallon for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich & Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Jacy Jayne looks on angrily as Masha Slamovich and Léi Yǐng Lee celebrate.

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex and Trey Miguel is out with a hernia, Killer Kelly is out with an injury to the upper body and will be evaluated, Matt Cardona is out with a lower back injury but will be back next week.

A promo airs for Leon Slater vs. Moose at Slammiversary.

Leon Slater is backstage and The System walk up to him. Leon Slater says he’s chasing to be the youngest X-Division Champion of all time. Moose says he’s done everything at TNA and he’ll be the longest reigning X-Division Champion in history and Leon will be just another name in his lost. Leon says he’ll give Moose the toughest fight of his life. Cardona walks up to them and says he needs backup from them. The System laugh and leave but Myers stays, and Cardona says he needs Myers’ help, and Myers walks away.

Match 4: Mance Warner vs. Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

Something takes out Warner and Maclin with a suicide dive. Something goes for a powerbomb but Warner hits with a steel chair. Warner hits Maclin across the back with a steel chair. Warner sets up a chair and Steph hands him another chair that he sets up facing the previous chair. Something hits a powerbomb on the chairs for two. Maclin takes down Something with clotheslines followed by the Thesz Press. Maclin with a back elbow and an Olympic Slam on Warner. Maclin sets up Warner in the corner for the crosshairs. Something hits the sit-out powerbomb for two. Something hits a Spear in the corner. Maclin to the top rope and Something chases him but Warner takes them down with a powerbomb. All three exchange strikes. Jake Something runs at Warner outside the ring but hits the steel steps. Warner hits the knee on Maclin for two. Maclin hits the KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Mance Warner and Jake Something for the TNA International Championship

Rating: ***

Tasha in the parking lot and Ali and Hotch and Skyler chase her. Tasha says the only thing that needs saving is this damn group. Tasha says Ali now has a match against the one person that everyone says is better than him. Tasha tells Hotch and Hotch about their jobs. Tasha says at Slammiversary they will go together as a unit. Ali says she lied to them. Tasha says she did. Ali says he knew he hired the right person and a united Order Four will be the best faction in wrestling. The System up to them and challenge them to a match and Tasha accepts for next week.

Match 5: Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard) vs. Indi Hartwell

Indi on the ropes and Tessa hits a cheap shot on Indi. Indi Hartwell hits a big boot on Victoria Crawford for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Victoria Crawford by pinfall

Rating: **

Tessa gets on the mic and says she’s clung to his shine like a parasite and if not for her, she’d be wrestling in Australia for a meatpie and handshake and she is nothing but unforgettable.

Santino Marella is backstage and Eric Young says Cody Deaner is The Home Town Man. He says he was Super Eric and Santino says he blew his mind. Santino Marella asks for proof and Eric shows The Home Town Man’s mask. Santino asks for real proof and Eric says he wanted this.

Tom Hannifan with a sit-down interview with Joe Hendry. Joe says he’s been watching TNA since 2002 and it’s painful to lose the title to someone who doesn’t appreciate its history. He says he needs to bring it back to TNA. Hendry says he has no doubt that Santana will one day be the guy. He says he put the TNA World Championship on Ariel Helwani’s desk and everyday he was on a TV show. He says one day he will be the guy but right now. He says the world does not yet believe in Santana more than Joe Hendry.

Trick Williams comes out for the main event and joins the announce table.

Match 6: AJ Francis, KC Navarro, Nic & Ryan Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt & Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy with a jawbreaker in AJ Francis and hits the Twist of Fate. Tag to Matt and they team up for Poetry in Motion. Tag to Wentz who hits a splash in the corner followed by a standing moonsault for two. Wentz hits a combination of strikes and AJ takes Wentz in his corner for a Splash. Tag to Nic Nemeth as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Nic tags to Ryan who punches on Wentz and tags to Navarro. Navarro with an armwringer and tags to Nic. Nic with a chinlock but Wentz hits a jawbreaker. AJ gets the tag and hits a headbutt. Wentz tries to fight back with elbows and AJ throws Wentz into his corner. AJ taunts the other team as Matt does the Delete chants. Nic gets the tag and kicks on Wentz’ face followed by a standing elbow drop for two. Nic with a sleeper hold and takes down Wentz. Nic throws Wentz into the ropes who returns with a handspring knee to the face. Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth get the tag and Matt hits by a Side Effect to the Nemeths for two. Matt Hardy with a Twist of Fate and a Side Effect on AJ for two. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate but AJ tries to fight out of it so Matt hits a DDT for two. AJ goes for a Down Payment but Matt Hardy gets out of it. Trick Williams hits Matt with the belt and AJ Francis hits the TFL for the win.

Result: AJ Francis, KC Navarro, Nic & Ryan Nemeth def. Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt & Jeff Hardy by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Trick Williams celebrates with FIR$T CLA$$. They attack the Hardys and The Rascalz but Santana’s music hits and he comes out and Hendry and Santana clear house. Hendry accidentally punches Santana after they had their backs to each other, and Santana looks to get into a brawl with Hendry, but The Hardys and The Rascalz pull them apart.