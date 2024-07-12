Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.11.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, we have Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge, Mike Bailey will face Kushida and Jonathan Gresham in a #1 Contender’s match, JDC and Chris Bey are set to clash, a furious Zachary Wentz will face Charlie Dempsey and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 11th, 2024

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Continuing on from last week, Kazarian sees Ryan Nemeth filming him after The System leaves and asks what he’s doing. Ryan says his brother thinks Kazarian is the culprit. They get into a brawl.

Match 1: Jordynne Grace vs. Izzy Dame

Izzy Dame from NXT answers the open challenge. George Iceman comes out before the match and says that Ash by Elegance will be watching. They show Ash by Elegance watching “via satellite”. Rosemary chases off George Iceman. Jordynne runs into Izzy in the corner but Izzy moves out of the way. Jordynne jumps over Izzy’s back and elbows her against the back. Jordynne goes for a Juggernaut Driver but Izzy gets out of it. They forearm each other until Jordynne hits a backfist and a Juggernaut Driver for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Izzy Dame by pinfall

Rating: **½

Santino Marella announces a wildcard tag team match as the main event. Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry will face Steve Maclin and Moose.

Match 2: Zachary Wentz vs. Charlie Dempsey

Wentz hits a running across the chest followed by a running Shooting Star Press for two. Myles Borne comes out and clears out Trey Miguel and Dempsey hits Wentz with a bridging German Suplex for the win.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, they take out Zachary Wentz and stand tall.

A backstage promo by The System. Moose says JDC has his impressed. He says going against Josh Alexander tonight, going against Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry, he tells Steve Maclin to get out of his way and someday he can trust The System.

Charlie Dempsey is backstage with Myles Borne and says he made sure to bring some back-up and will show that No Quarter Catch Crew is the most dominant faction in professional wrestling. Tavion Heights shows up behind behind and says where they go, he goes. Santino comes up and books them in a 6-man tag match against Wentz, Miguel and someone from their world.

Match 3: Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey for the No. 1 contendership to the X-Division Championship

Bailey hits quick kicks on Gresham and throws Kushida outside the ring and hits a moonsault on Kushida. Gresham catches him and throws him back in the ring. Gresham kicks Kushida and locks a single leg Boston Crab. Bailey comes in and kicks Gresham. Gresham hits a moonsault on Bailey followed by a suicide dive on Kushida. Gresham bites the hand of Bailey and locks a Figure 4 Leg Lock, but Bailey gets to the ropes. Kushida and Bailey hit enzugiris on Gresham. Kushida hits a handspring back elbow on Bailey followed by a cartwheel dropkick on Gresham. Kushida goes for a Hoverboard Lock on Bailey but Bailey gets out of it and hits a superkick. He goes for the Tornado Kick on Kushida in the corner but Kushida gets out of it and goes to the top rope and hits a splash onto Gresham outside. Bailey hits moonsault double knees onto Kushida. Bailey goes to the top rope but Gresham drops him down. Gresham spits out black ink but Kushida fights out of it and sprays mist and goes for the Hoverboard Lock. Bailey hits Ultima Weapon onto Gresham and wins.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Kushida and Jonathan Gresham by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

After the match, Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service attacks Mike Bailey and holds him in place. Mustafa Ali comes out and says to the camera that actions have consequences. He goes to hits Bailey with a steel chair but Trent Seven catches his leg. Champagne Singh attacks Trent and Mustafa smashes the chair against Trent’s leg. He gets Trent into a Sharpshooter while facing Bailey.

We see a vignette for Steph De Lander at a beach.. She says she thought true love wasn’t for her and then she found PCO. She said no one had cared for her like that before. She says sometimes the best things in life are right in front of them. She says she needs to go back home to Australia and tie up some loose ends. She asks will he wait for her. She draws a heart in the sand.

Match 4: Rhyno vs. AJ Francis

AJ Francis introduces himself and Rich Swann and says he is the greatest Digital Media Champion of all time and he is the longest reigning International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion in modern time. He says like all the white rhinos, Rhino is going to be extinct. Rhino takes him down and goes for the Gore but Rich Swann comes in and hits a dropkick.

Result: Rhyno def. AJ Francis by disqualification

Rating: NR

After the match, they take out Rhyno but Santino Marella comes out. Santino asks if they’re forgetting where they are. They’re in the home of hardcore. He says they’re sons of bitches. He says the match will continue as a Philadelphia Street Fight. Rhino clotheslines AJ out of the ring. Rhyno pulls out a table. Rhyno sets up a table in the corner but AJ hits a low blow for the win.

Result: AJ Francis def. Rhyno by disqualification

Rating: **

After the match, First Class attacks Rhyno but the lights turn out and PCO appears. He takes out AJ and Rich Swann and hits a Suicide Dive on the outside. AJ hits a Down Payment to PCO on the ramp and poses with his titles.

Match 5: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

Tasha hits a superkick for two. Tasha gets a knee on Gisele against the ropes. Gisele hits a back elbow followed by full Nelson backbreaker into a face plant for two. Shaw hits a powerslam for two. Shaw goes for the Denouement but Tasha moves out of the way. Gisele hits a knee followed by the Denouement for the win.

Result: Gisele Shaw def. Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: ***

Backstage, Xia is watching on the monitor and Gia asks her about Alisha Edwards. Xia says next week she will get back at Alisha Edwards. Gia asks her about Steph de Lander. Xia says she is one of the strongest women she knows, and if there’s anything she knows, true love conquers all.

Match 6: JDC vs. Chris Bey

Bey hits a kick to the back of the head followed by a neckbreaker. Myers and Edwards get close to the ring until Ace Austin attacks Myers and Bey hits a splash onto Eddie off the top. JDC hits a leg drop off the rope as he’s entering the ring for the win.

Result: JDC def. Chris Bey by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, The System lay out Ace and Bey.

We see a promo for The Hardys who will return next week.

Match 7: Joe Hendry and Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin and Moose

Joe Hendry gets in the mic and says Maclin says “Tag and Bag ’em” but after tonight, the only thing Maclin will be bagging is Joe Hendry’s groceries. Frankie Kazarian’s music hits and he comes out to join the announcers at the booth.

Moose catches Josh Alexander off the top rope but Josh counters into a headscissors and tags to Hendry. Hendry hits a Fallasay Slam onto Maclin and Moose. Hendry hits a cutter on Maclin and a pop-up powerbomb onto Moose. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation but Maclin gets out of the way and hits a Busaiku Knee. Josh hits 10 consecutive German Suplexes on Maclin. Josh goes to the top rope and hits a knee across the back of the neck for a pint that is broken up at two by Moose. Moose and Josh get into a forearm battle. Josh turns Moose inside out with a clothesline. Joe goes for a Standing Ovation but Kazarian distracts him and Moose hits a Spear followed by the KIA by Maclin for the win.

Result: Moose and Maclin def. Joe Hendry and Josh Alexander by pinfall

Rating: ***

Moose and Maclin celebrate after the match.