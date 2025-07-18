Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.17.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Trick Williams teams with Frankie Kazarian against his Slammiversary challengers: Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, Jacy Jayne speaks out one last time, Moose goes one-on-one with Sami Callihan, The Hardys will speak live on iMPACT!, Matt Cardona looks to unleash chaos heading into Slammiversary weekend, the Home Town Man’s faces a huge test this week against Northern Armory’s Judas Icarus, Order 4 collides with The System, Tessa Blanchard warms up against Dani Luna, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance will speak out and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 17th, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Moose whips Sami Callihan into the corner. Moose whips Sami into the opposite corner and rushes towards him but Sami moves out of the way and hits a Stunner for two. Moose hits a Spear and Sami rolls out of the ring. Moose runs around the ring and Sami catches him for a body slam. Sami throws Moose back into the ring and looks for a Cactus Driver 97, but Moose shoves him and hits the Spear for the win.

Result: Moose def. Sami Callihan by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Moose says that Leon is stepping into the biggest match of his career at Slammiversary, but for him, it’s just another Sunday. He says after he beats Leon, he’s going to continue his dominance and become the longest reigning X-Division Champion of all time. He asks Sami what he’s still doing in the ring. He tells Sami he doesn’t have it anymore. He says Sami used to be the Death Machine but now he’s just a fat piece of garbage. He says Sami’s job should be fixing up the boys’ catering. He tells Sami to get his fat ass out of the ring. Sami rolls out of the ring. Moose introduces The System, and they come out and Sami passes by them on his way out.

Order 4 makes their way out, but the lights go out and Dark State appear and attack The System. Myers gets powerbombed. Mustafa Ali watches from the stage and smiles.

Gia Miller is backstage with Dani Luna. Dani says she’s feeling pretty confident. She says the Knockouts Division is the most competitive it’s ever been. She says she knows who she is and what she brings to the table. She says Tessa Blanchard is just in her way.

Match 2: Tessa Blanchard w/ Victoria Crawford vs. Dani Luna

Dani Luna with an armwringer and hits an overhead suplex. She lifts Tessa and throws her over her shoulder for two. Dani with a submission on Tessa’s arm but Tessa gets out of it. Dani whips Tessa into the corner but Tessa moves out of the way and kicks Dani’s leg. Tessa hits a slingshot elbow drop for two. Tessa hits a dropkick and punches Dani. Tessa hits a DDT to Dani’s leg and goes for a bodyscissors guillotine submission. Dani gets up and lifts Tessa into a suplex. Tessa looks for a punch, but Dani blocks it and kicks Tessa in the face. Dani goes for a Luna Landing, but Tessa moves out of the way and Dani hits a single leg dropkick. Dani hits a Powerbomb for two. Dani picks up Tessa for a Luna Landing, but Tessa gets out of it. Luna climbs up the turnbuckle, but Tessa kicks her and hits the Codebreaker for two. Tessa goes to the top rope and goes for Magnum, but Dani catches her and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Dani goes for the Luna Landing, but Victoria Crawford pulls Tessa down and Tessa hits the Magnum for the win.

Result: Tessa Blanchard def. Dani Luna by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Tessa and Victoria attack Dani but Indi Hartwell runs out and Tessa and Victoria leave. Indi says every friend Tessa has ever had, she’s turned her back on. She says that she hasn’t known her for six years, but at Slammiversary, she’s going to get to know her.

Footage from The IInspiration’s autograph signing 3 weeks ago and they get into a brawl with The Elegance Brand.

A backstage promo by The IInspiration. They say they deserve the spotlight when they become the 2-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

We see footage from NXT where Masha wrestled in a 6-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence and got the win.

The Elegance Brand make their way out. Ash By Elegance says she got $5,000 because every one of them. She says they submitted the footage to TNA management and edited the truth. She says they should be talking about her. She says she’s the number one contender and beat 19 other women to win this opportunity. She says she has the divine right to take the Knockouts Championship and why The Elegance Brand is the most dominant female faction in pro-wrestling history.

The Fatal Influence make their way out. Jacy says they’ve known each other for a while, and they’ve had no problem until Ash said they’re the most dominant female faction in pro-wrestling. She said when she beats Masha and becomes a double champion, she will show where Ash stands.

Masha’s music hits and The Elegance Brand leaves. Masha shoves Ash on her way to the ring. Masha says Masha doesn’t know her. She says she came to Brooklyn from Russia. She says she doesn’t have any friends. Jacy says if she looked in the mirror, she would understand why she doesn’t have friends. Masha says she’ll be dammed if she lets her come to her city and let an outsider take her title. She says Jacy would have to stop her heart from beating and asks if Jacy could say the same. They both face each other and pose with their respective belts.

TNA Injury Report by Bioflex and Trey Miguel has a hernia injury and KN Navarro is cleared from his knee injury.

Dani Luna is backstage with Indi Hartwell getting tended to. Jody Threat runs up to her and asks what happened. Dani seems annoyed and Jody leaves.

Footage from the Great American Bash where Joe Hendry and Santana took down Trick Williams before being attacked by Dark State, and then from NXT where they faced Dark State, and then The System got into a brawl with Dark State.

A video package for Santana and an audio recording of his father plays who says he’s proud of him. His father says he deserves to be there.

Match 3: Judas Icarus w/ The Northern Armory vs. The Home Town Man

The Home Town Man with 10 punches in the corner and lifts the Home Town Man in an airplane spin followed by a TKO for two. Travis Williams distracts the Home Town Man and Judas bites his hand and hits a Superman Punch for two. Judas clubs him across across back and Travis tries to unmask the Home Town Man until the referee catches him. The Home Town Man hits a Suicide Dive to Travis on the outside and hits a Sliced Bread on Judas for the win.

Result: The Home Town Man def. Judas Icarus by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Eric Young runs into the ring and the Home Town Man leaves through the crowd.

A Fourth Rope promo by Enzo Amore. He says he would eat up Joe Hendry and spit him out. He says he’s not All In because the chip on his shoulder is worth more than any pile. He says he’s bringing Zilla Fatu and a Bishop to Slammiversary.

A backstage promo by Maclin and he says he will take on anyone from any country internationally. He says he’s holding the line in TNA Wrestling.

Matt Cardona gets on the mic and says a few weeks ago he got laid out by The Dark State. He tells the Dark State he’s here and he’s always ready.

Match 4: Matt Cardona vs. Jake Painter

A lock-up and the lights go out. Dark State shows up and they powerbomb Jake Painter.

Result: Matt Cardona vs. Jake Painter went to a no contest

Rating: NR

They look to do the same to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers comes out and tries to attack them. They look to powerbomb Myers, but Eddie Edwards and JDC run out and Dark State bail from the ring.

The Hardys make their entrance. Matt Hardy thanks everyone to live their dream for 33 years. A “Thank you, Hardy” chant breaks out. Matt says this love has kept them doing this for 4 decades. He says they’re the only tag team to hold championships across 4 different decades. He says he and Jeff wanted to look in the mirror and say they are at the top of the game, and they would never be the shell of the team they once were. A “You still got it” chant breaks out. He says they don’t want to overstay their welcome. He says since they lost the TNA Tag Team titles, they’ve also lost quite a few matches. Jeff says they recently got beat by AJ Francis. Matt says they’re making a promise to themselves. Jeff says if they don’t win the TNA World Tag Team titles at Slammiversary, maybe it’s time for the Hardy Party to end.

Leon Slater makes his way out. Leon says he can’t believe what they’re saying. He thanks the Hardy Boys. Matt Hardy says he needs to focus on becoming the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history. Leon Slater says he needs them to focus and being the Hardy Boys that they grew up loving. He says they are the greatest tag team of all time.

FIR$T CLA$$ come out. AJ Francis says if this was the year 2000, the Hardy Boys could beat him since he was 10 years old and KC Navarro was not even born. Matt Hardy tells Leon to get out of the ring. The fans chant “You can’t wrestle”. AJ says they’re worried about the Rascalz and the Nemeths, and that th Hardys are not even the best brother tag team in TNA.

The Nemeths come out. Nic Nemeth says maybe they’ve forgotten who puts the butts in seats around here. He says they’re looking at the best brother tag team in wrestling. Ryan Nemeth says they will be champions forever. Ryan says his big brother and him have been in more ladder matches than any of them. The Nemeths attack The Hardys. The Rascalz come out. Wentz gets a sleeper on AJ Francis. The Hardys attack The Nemeths and Francis with a ladder. The Hardys climb the ladder and pose.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Slammiversary.

Match 5: Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Santana and Hendry argue who would start and they get jumped as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex on Kazarian for two. Santana tags himself in and hits a dropkick followed by the Three Amigos for two. Santana chops Kazarian who hits a twisting neckbreaker and tags to Trick. Trick hits a dropkick to Santana and get a guillotine choke on Santana. Trick hits a leg lariat for two. Santana chops Trick and Trick dropkicks Santana. Trick with a guillotine and tags to Kazarian. Kazarian hits a back body drop for two. Santana fights back with a clothesline and a Rolling Buck 50 for two. Kazarian hits a backstabbers followed by a springboard leg drop and tags to Trick Williams. Trick goes for the Three Amigos but Santana gets out of the third suplex. Trick hits the Trick Kick and hits the fireman’s carry slam for two. Kazarian tags in and chokes Santana against the ropes. Santana gets a small package on Kazarian for two. Trick gets the tag and he and Kazarian club Santana who hits a springboard moonsault on them both. Hendry gets the tag and he cleans house and hits the cutter on Kazarian followed by a Fallaway Slam and another on Trick Williams. Hendry stares down Santana and teases the Standing Ovation but Santana tags himself in and hits Spin The Block on Kazarian for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Hendry and Santana stare down each other. Trick Williams gets in the ring and raises the TNA World Championship in the air.

A teaser for Slammiversary airs. We see the TNA treasure chest with flashes of AJ Styles’ TNA footage, and the chest has a light glowing within it and opens to reveal a P1 T-shirt inside it.