Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.24.25  

Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana go head-to-head in a singles clash for the first time ever, what will Jacy Jayne have to say following her win over Masha Slamovich, Leon Slater speaks, Jake Something and Mance Warner settle the score in a No Disqualification match where anything goes and more. So, let's jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 24th, 2025

Location: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

A graphic airs about the passing of Hulk Hogan. The fans chant “USA.”

Santino Marella comes out. Santino welcomes us to TNA iMPACT. He says Slammiversary was epic. He says both the TNA World Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship are in the hands of NXT talent. He says he is going to do everything he can to rectify this situation. He tells Ethan Page he is going to see him this Tuesday.

Masha Slamovich comes out. Masha says she didn’t come out here to thank him for his pep talk. She says she beat every person that came in front of her. She says Jacy Jayne stole the title from her. She says she wants her contractually obligated rematch next week. Santino Marella says she got it.

The System come out. Eddie Edwards shakes hands with Santino. Eddie Edwards says at Slammiversary they weren’t just representing The System, they were representing TNA Wrestling as a whole and they sent Dark State packing back to NXT. He says he has been here for a long time. He says he will be damned if some outsiders try to come in their house and try to take something that doesn’t belong to them. Myers says this brand means everything to The System. He says TNA Wrestling is The System’s home. JDC says if TNA is going to war, they’re their soldiers. Moose says he’s accomplished almost everything in TNA. He says when he wrestled Leon Slater, he reminded him why he loves TNA Wrestling so much. He says he earned the right to be the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history. He says their current champion who just got there is already calling himself the face of the company. He says they’ve been through the ups and downs but they keep waving the TNA flag and carrying the company through thick and thin. He says he knows what to do: Whoop that Trick.

Trick Williams comes out with FIR$T CLA$$. Trick says Moose loses to Leon Slater and the first thing he does is he calls out Trick Williams. He says this is his house now. He says he took out Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. He says this is TrickNA. He says he is the present and Moose is the past. Moose challenges Trick and FIR$T CLA$$ to get to the ring.

Order 4 comes out. Mustafa Ali says let’s not make sure to mention his name or he would bury him like The Undertaker. He says the greatest faction in TNA is Order 4. He tells everyone to rise and give them a round of applause. The System and Order 4 get into a brawl in the ring and Trick and FIR$T CLA$$ laugh as they watch from the stage.

Santino Marella is with The System and says there is too much chaos. Matt Cardona comes in and says he’s there for them. Santino books Cardona and Myers against The Great Hands and The System vs. Trick Williams and FIR$T CLA$$.

The Personal Concierge comes out and calls everyone a bunch of losers and degenerates. He tells everyone to welcome The Elegance Brand.

The IInspiration make their entrance. The former Jakara Jackson, Mara Sadè is their tag team partner.

Match 1: The Elegance Brand (Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance) & M By Elegance vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) & Mara Sadè

The Iinspiration and Sadè beat down on The Elegance Brand who get out of the ring. Sadè hits a Suicide Dive on The Elegance Brand as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Ash hits a Space Rolling Elbow on Cassie for two. M drops Heather from an Electric Chair onto Cassie for two. They choke Cassie on the ropes in their corner. Ash and Cassie take each other down with clotheslines. Cassie with a drop toe hold and tags in Sadè. Sadè hits back splashes in the corner and a tornado DDT off the corner on M for two. Heather hits a Stunner. M with a Frankensteiner on Heather who hits a Moonsault in Sadè for two. Sadè tags to Cassie. The IInspiration hit the IIdolizer on Heather for the win.

Result: The IInspiration and Mara Sadè def. The Elegance Brand by pinfall

Rating: ***

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. Gia Miller is out due to a head injury, Moose injured his hip and is being monitored closely, Navarro reaggravated a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Gabby LaSpisa is backstage and finds Santana who walks away without saying anything. She finds Indi Hartwell and says Tessa attacking Gia was pathetic, but now she can focus on becoming the Knockouts World Champion. Dani Luna comes out to her. Victoria Crawford says she is officially a mentor. She says she will give Dani Luna the match she wants since she is their mentor.

Eric Young is backstage with The Northern Armory. He says he’s been here for 23 years. He says he is the only one who can see the truth. He says he will cleanse this place.

Leon Slater comes out. The fans chant “You deserve it.” He says Slammiversary was not just the beat night of his life, it was the biggest night in TNA history, and he walked out the youngest X-Division Champion of all time. He says he had to go through the best in the world in Moose. He says he strapped the belt it around him like a real man. He says he wishes he could describe what it was like when AJ Styles came out. He says he likes to think of himself as a record breaker, he says he is bringing the X-Division back to its roots. He says he promises he will make this reign a special one. He says there’s two people he wants to give the big up, and that’s Matt and Jeff Hardy. He says he would love for them to join him right now.

The Hardys come out. Matt Hardys says what he did at Slammiversary is the start of what is going to be a special run. He says there’s a special energy in TNA right now. He says to be here in front of all the rabid TNA fanbase, this energy is the fuel taking the Hardy train full steam ahead. Jeff Hardy says they are going to keep chugging till the wheels fall off.

Maclin comes out. He says he is not happy with what happened at Slammiversary. He says they have their championships on people that don’t work here. He says he looks at the youngest X-Division Champion in history, the greatest tag team of all time, and then there’s him, the first TNA International Champion. He says all of them believed in them. He says it is on all of them to draw a line in the sand and make a declaration. He says if this is their TNA, so whoever dares to step up, they better be ready for a damn war. Matt says that’s a war that TNA will refuse to lose.

Match 2: Mance Warner w/ Steph de Lander vs. Jake Something in a No DQ Match

Mance Warner attacks Jake Something with a steel chair and sets up chairs in the ring. Jake hits a sit-out powerbomb for two. He goes to the top rope while grabbing on to Mance, but Steph grabs his leg and Mance hits a superplex on the set-up chairs for two. The fans chant “We want tables” and Steph pulls out a sledgehammer. Mance looks to hit Jake with it but Jake moves out of the way. Jake pulls out a little black bag and pours thumbtacks onto the floor. He looks for a chokeslam but Mance fights out of it. Jake hits a belly-to-back suplex on the thumbtacks. Jake hits Into The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Mance Warner by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

The Fatal Influence comes out. Jacy Jayne tells everyone to take a good look at the new Knockouts Champion. She says a woman from the deepest women’s division and took out their precious Masha Slamovich. She says when she looks at them, they think of Gail Kim, Mickie James, Awesome Kong, even Jordynne Grace. She says she will make sure her reign epic. She says the problem with the women in the back is they’re all over the place. She names all the women in the division. She says when everybody watch her, they know she is at the top of her game, and she is going to hold this for a very long time.

Match 3: Brian Myers & Matt Cardona vs. The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) w/ Order 4 (Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz)

Matt Cardona hits the UnprettiHER on John Skyler. Hotch breaks up the pin and Myers clotheslines him to the outside. Mustafa Ali tries to interfere, and Cardona takes him out. Tasha tries tries to distract Cardona and Alisha Edwards takes her down. A very tall member of the Secret Service enters the ring while the referee isn’t looking and hits a chokebomb on Matt Cardona and Skyler pins him for the win.

Result: The Great Hands def. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona by pinfall

Rating: **

Frankie Kazarian comes out before the match to join the announce team but gets ejected.

Match 4: Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry

Hendry with an armwringer on Santana and Santana takes him down and they have a stand-off. Santana with a side headlock and Hendry reverses it and they have another stand-off. Santana with a side headlock and Hendry pushes him off and Santana hits a shoulder block but Hendry stands his ground. Santana with a roll-up for two followed by a senton as we go to another commercial.

Back from commercial and Hendry takes down Santana. Santana kips up and chops Hendry in the corner. Santana looks for the Rolling Buck 50 but Hendry pushes Santana off and hits a cutter. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam and turns around. Hendry looks for the Standing Ovation but Santana fights out of it and Hendry hits an Olympic Slam for two. Hendry hits a pop-up powerbomb followed by an Attitude Adjustment for two. Hendry looks for the Standing Ovation but Santana counters it and hits the Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana hits the Frog Splash for two. Santana looks for Spin The Block but Hendry blocks it. Santana rolls up Hendry for two. They exchange pins. Santana gets a jackknife pin for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Joe Hendry by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

After the match, Joe Hendry shakes Mike Santana’s hand.