Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 7.3.25

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly collide in a Chain Match for the Knockouts World Championship, The IInspiration battle the duo of Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard, Jake Something collides with Mance Warner, Tasha has promised to speak directly to both Ali and Alexander, “The King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 3rd, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Indi Hartwell joins the announce team for the next match.

Match 1: The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard

Cassie Lee rolls up Tessa Blanchard and Tessa kicks out. Jessie McKay gets the tag and clears house and hits a splash on Victoria in the corner and a facebuster to Tessa. Cassie throws Tessa out of the ring and Tessa gets into Indi’s face and IInspiration hit the IIdolizer on Victoria for the win.

Result: The IInspiration def. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard via pinfall

Reaction: **¼

After the match, Tessa and Indi get into a brawl and security pull them apart. Indi gets on the mic and says it’s going to be Tessa vs. her at Slammiversary.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt announce The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration and Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard for Slammiversary.

Tasha Steelz comes out with The Great Hands. She calls out Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Cedric Alexander brings up 205 Live and made it to WrestleMania and said John Cena gave them a standing ovation. He said Mustafa Ali kept him thriving in this business. He said he is not here for hostility, he is here to help. Ali says he doesn’t want his help. He said Cedric took away a WrestleMania moment for him. He said when they talk about 205 Live, they talk about Cedric and Ali. He said he wants Cedric to give him a WrestleMania rematch at Slammiversary. Cedric said if he wants to get hostile, he would beat his ass again and show him what’s up. Mustafa Ali goes to attack Cedric but Cedric throws him out of the ring. The security attack Cedric but The Great Hands hit The Favor on one of them and Cedric hits the Lumbar Check. Mustafa Ali leaves.

A vignette for Killer Kelly who says people thought she had disappeared and ran. She says this chain was their bond and their symbol. She says Masha turned her back on her. She says it’s her turn to take back what means most to her.

Match 2: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a Chain Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Masha wraps the chain around Kelly’s neck and uses it to take her down like a snapmare. Masha goes to the top turnbuckle and Kelly pushes her off to the floor. Kelly pulls her from the ring post as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Kelly hits a running shot to the back with the chain for two. Masha hits clotheslines with the chain for two. Kelly leaves the ring but Masha pulls her into the apron. She goes to the opposite side of the ring post and pulls Kelly in. She hits Kelly’s face into the ring post and wraps Kelly’s face with the chain. She kicks Kelly and whips her with the chain. Kelly throws Masha into the steel steps. She throws Masha face first into the steps. Masha headbutts Kelly and smashes her face into the steel steps. Masha drags Kelly to the entrance stage and Kelly hits a snapmare followed by a suplex. She brings Masha back in the ring and pins her for two. Kelly and Masha elbow each other and clothesline each other to the ground. Kelly rushes towards Masha in the corner but eats a boot to the face. Masha hits a rolling back heel kick for two. Masha goes for Requiem but Kelly gets out of it. Kelly hits Angel’s Wings for two. Masha hits the Snow Plow for two. Kelly hits a Death Valley Driver on the bottom corner turnbuckle followed by a dropkick for two. Masha chokes Kelly with the chain and Kelly taps out.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly in a Chain Match by submission to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***¾

After the match, Fatal Influence attack Masha Slamovich and Jacy picks up the TNA Knockouts World Championship and they go back to attacking her. Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside run to the ring and Fatal Influence bail from the ring. Jacy says to the camera that she’s taking over this division too.

We see footage of Eric Young getting ejected from ringside last week. Eric Young sees the Home Town Man and says Cody Deaner is not supposed to be here. The Home Town Man says he’s not Cody Deaner and he’s from Pittsburgh.

Eric Young is backstage with Judas Icarus and Travis Williams and asks if they’re against him. Judas says they will do whatever it takes and Eric tells him to prove it.

TNA Injury Report by Bioflex and Trey Miguel is not cleared to compete tonight and there is no timetable for his return, Xia Brookside has reaggravated her knee injury and her situation is being assessed on a day-to-day basis, AJ Francis is in rough shape after his match against Santana hut he is not expected to miss any shows.

Santana backstage and he says he always reflects and in this business, they’re not owed a thing. He says every person that’s been on this journey with him, they’ve made their voices heard. And it’s given him the main event at Slammiversary. He says thisis about being able to go home to his daughter and showing that everything is possible. He says anybody wants to make their presence known, go right ahead. He says he is walking out of Slammiversary as the TNA World Champion.

Match 2: Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona

Eddie hits a uppercut and Matt drops him with a back body drop followed by a splash in the corner and the ReBoot. Eddie gets out of the Radio Silence and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Eddie looks to use his ring but Brian Myers comes out and tells him not to use it. Matt Cardona gets a Jacknife Pin on Eddie for three.

Result: Matt Cardona def. Eddie Edwards by pinfall

Reaction: **

After the match, the lights go out and Dark State appear in the crowd and they get in the ring and lay out Matt Cardona.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt show footage of The Hometown Man backstage laid out without his mask and his face covered with a towel. Also, it has been made official that Masha Slamovich will face the winner of Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary.

A video package for Leon Slater. He says he is proud of being from England and if he was American he wouldn’t be here right now. He said he sacrificed his teenage years for this and he says he is glad he sacrificed house parties for them. He says people has said he’s earned it but it hasn’t felt like work. He talks about his father and he doesn’t have a lot of memories of him. He says if it wasn’t for his mother, he wouldn’t be doing any of this. He says after Slammiversary, there’s not going to be a single person who’s going to forget him because his name will be in the record books.

Steve Maclin joins the announce table for the next match.

Match 3: Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

Jake Something runs into Mance Warner in the corner but eats a boot. Mance goes for a knee strike but Jake catches him and hits him with a forearm. Mance gets out of the ring and Jake follows him and Jake gets in Maclin’s face. Mance attacks Jake and gets in Maclin’s face. Jake looks to punch Mance but hits Maclin instead. Maclin attacks him and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Mance Warner vs. Jake Something went to a no contest

Rating: **

After the match, Maclin and Jake Something get into a brawl and security pull them apart.

Match 4: Zachary Wentz (w/ Myron Reed) vs. Nic Nemeth (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

Nic Nemeth punches Wentz and headbutts him. Nemeth with a sleeper hold on Wentz and Wentz gets to his feet but Nemeth pulls him back down. Nemeth hits a standing elbow drop for two. Wentz whips Nemeth into the turnbuckle sternum first. Wentz rushes towards Nemeth but Nemeth pulls him into the turnbuckle. Nemeth with a sleeper hold but Wentz hits a jawbreaker. Wentz with a combination of kicks followed by a double stomp to the back for two. Wentz goes to the top rope but Nemeth catches him and goes to punch him but Wentz gets out of the way and jumps up to the top turnbuckle for a superplex for two. Wentz and Nemeth exchange punches. Nemeth goes for a Famouser but Wentz catches him with a powerbomb for two. Wentz goes for a handspring knee but Nemeth gets out of the way and hits a Famouser for two. Nemeth looks for a superkick but Wentz reverses into a pin for two. Nemeth and Wentz reverse pins. Wentz hits a superkick followed by a handspring knee for two. Wentz goes to the ropes but Ryan catches his foot and Wentz takes him out with a crossbody. He gets back in the ring and Nemeth hits the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see footage from NXT where Joe Hendry faced Wes Lee and won. Joe Hendry and Mike Santana will face High Rise on NXT.

Kazarian comes out for the King’s Speech. He says he’s not in the main event of Slammiversary, but he brings out the people who will be in the main event. He calls out Joe Hendry, Mike Santana and Trick Williams. Trick said he face Joe Hendry and beat him, he faced Santana and he beat him too and he has no problem doing it again at Slammiversary. Kazarian asks what Joe Hendry thought about that but before he could talk about it, he pulls the mic away. He tries to do the same to Santana but Santana pulls the mic away. He says he didn’t get into this game to be a fake ass rapper but to be the best in the world. He says he’s here to bring TNA to the essence. He says he’s going into UBS Arena and he’s going to take the TNA World Title. Joe says the fans chant “Whoop that Trick” because they want to see him whooped. He says he respects Santana’s abilities and passion but he’s going to respect him because the fans are still chanting “We believe”. Trick Williams says they’re lying and Santana got his ass whooped by a whack ass rapper. Kazarian says if he’s not holding the TNA World Title, the only man worthy is Trick Williams. Trick attacks Joe Hendry and Mike Santana from behind. Trick attacks Santana with the belt. Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian stand tall to end the show.