Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 8.22.24  

Tonight on iMPACT, the Hardys will return this week on iMPACT to face The System's Moose and JDC, Matt Cardona teams up with SDL and a mystery partner to face Xia Brookside, Rhino and PCO, Rosemary is set to unleash her fury on Alisha Edwards, Hammerstone faces off against Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA, Bhupinder Gujjar returns to iMPACT to take on Jai Vidal and Laredo Kid, Charlie Dempsey returns this week to battle Jonathan Gresham and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: August 22nd, 2024

Location: Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Hammerstone vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA locks an armbar on Hammerstone. Kazarian hits a leg drop on Hammerstone and breaks the submission. Kazarian goes for Fade To Black and KUSHIDA hits the Tanaka Punch. Hammerstone goes for the Torture Rack but KUSHIDA reverses it into a Hoverboard Lock. Hammerstone picks him up and hits the Pendulum for the win.

Result: Hammerstone def. Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

After the match, Kazarian attacks KUSHIDA and hits him with the Fade To Black.

Eric Young is backstage and Gia Miller walks up to him. Eric Young says congratulations to Hammerstone and says maybe he doesn’t make it to Emergence. Maclin walks up and says he’ll be watching.

A backstage vignette with Santana and he says the more time he spends here, the more he realises the animal he needs to be. He says The System should make sure that they get the job done. He says he’s not stopping until he cuts the head of the snake.

Match 2: Rosemary vs. Alisha

Alisha pokes at Rosemary and Rosemary pulls her down by the hair. Rosemary clotheslines her against the ropes and hits a sliding forearm and chokes her against the ropes. Rosemary goes to the top rope but Masha distracts her and Alisha hits a Tower of London for two. Alisha kicks her across the back and hits a facebuster for two. She hits a crossbody on Rosemary in the corner followed by a hip attack for two. Alisha hits forearms until Rosemary fights back with some of her own and hits a Spear for two. Rosemary sets up Alisha in the corner and hits a hip attack followed by the X-Factor. Masha pulls Rosemary while the referee isn’t looking. Spitfire run in and attack Masha. Rosemary hits As Above, So Below for the win.

Result: Rosemary def. Alisha by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Rosemary looks to attack Alisha but stops and places a black rose on Alisha.

The Personal Concierge in a backstage promo and introduces Ash by Elegance. Ash by Elegance talks about a match by Elegance with lipstick and perfume.

Matt Cardona comes up before the next match starts and says he’s not medically cleared to compete, so SDL will have two surprise tag team partners, which turn out to be Kon and Madman Fulton.

Match 3: SDL, Kon and Madman Fulton vs. Xia Brookside, Rhino and PCO

Fulton drops PCO at ringside with a forearm and Rhino tackles Fulton and tags to PCO. PCO hits a clothesline on fulton and hits a senton on Kon outside the ring. PCO hits a DDT on Fulton and hits an elbow drop off the arpon on Kon outside the ring. Fulton goes to the top rope but Brookside hits the Brooksy Bomb followed by a Gore by Rhino and PCO goes to the top rope and hits a PCOSault for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside, Rhino and PCO def. SDL, Kon and Madman Fulton by pinfall

Rating: ***

SDL celebrates with PCO’s team after the match and Matt Cardona is livid.

A vignette for Nic Nemeth and he says more than winning the world title, it was about showing the world that he can still go. Josh Alexander says Nemeth is a sports entertainer and he’s a pro wrestler. Josh Alexander says everybody is on his time now and he’s doing things his way. He says he’s not doing 5 more minutes because that’s what the fans want. Nemeth says he knows he is better than Josh Alexander because he told him so. He says a low blow tells him that he did all he could. Josh Alexander says he will expose Nemeth for the sports entertainer that he is. Nemeth says there’s a reason the world knows his name and asks him what’s his excuse.

A backstage promo by Jordynne Grace and she says Ash by Elegance is trying to surprise her with special stipulations. Jordynne Grace says that she doesn’t know what a Match by Elegance is but she knows what that means for her.

Match 4: Laredo Kid vs. Jai Vidal vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Laredo Kid hits a moonsault on Jai Vidal on the outside and throws him back in the ring. Laredo Kid hits a running forearm in the corner followed by a suplex. Laredo Kid hits two moonsaults and covers Jai but Gujjar breaks it up at two. Gujjar hits a pop-up European Uppercut and covers Laredo but Jai slaps him and covers him for two. Jai rakes Gujjar’s eyes. Gujjar is set up in the corner and Vidal hits a double stomp and Laredo Kid goes to the top rope and hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Laredo Kid def. Jai Vidal and Bhupinder Gujjar by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Rich Swann is backstage with a referee and he says he let Chris Bey interfere in the match. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven walk in and Bailey says he agrees with Swann. He says next week he gets to prove himself in an X-Division Championship match. Swann says the X-Division Championship is coming for a first class ride.

Match 5: Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Dempsey gets a kravat on Gresham and Gresham converts it into a hammerlock. Dempsey picks Gresham up over his shoulders and hits an uppercut and Gresham drops him with a running forearm. Dempsey and Gresham get a knuckle lock and Gresham pushes him down for a pin but Dempsey pushes off the ground. Dempsey flips him over with a monkey flip. Gresham breaks the knuckle lock and goes after the leg and hyperextends it. Dempsey gets Gresham in an Figure 4 ankle lock. Gresham pins him down for two. Gresham gets the knuckles lock and pins him down for the three.

Result: Jonathan Gresham def. Charlie Dempsey by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

After the match, Dempsey hits a forearm on Gresham and Gresham fights back with some of his own. Dempsey retreats.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt promote the upcoming TNA PPVs and TV tapings.

Match 5: The Hardys vs. Moose and JDC

Jeff Hardy hits an elbow drop on JDC for two. Jeff Hardy hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Jeff Hardy hits a back elbow and hits Whisper in the Wind for two. Jeff Hardy looks for a Twist of Fate but JDC counters and they both take each other down. Both men tag out and Matt Hardy hits a Side Effect on Moose for two. Moose hits a pump kick on Jeff Hardy. Moose and Matt Hardy exchange right hands and Moose goes to the top rope for a Splash but Matt Hardy catches him with a cutter. A pin gets broken up by JDC. JDC goes to the top rope but Matt Hardy catches him with a Twist of Fate. Jeff Hardy gets the tag and he goes to the top rope and hits a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: The Hardys def. Moose and JDC by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Moose attacks Matt and Jeff. Santana’s music hits and he runs out and hits Spin The Block on Moose. Myers and Edwards run out and attack Santana. Joe Hendry’s music hits and they all brawl as Joe Hendry’s music continues to play. The fans chant “We believe” as the music ends and The Hardys, Santana and Hendry stand together in the ring.