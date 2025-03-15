HIMAWARI Set To Make MLW Debut at Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that TJPW wrestler HIMIWARI is set to make her debut for the company at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5. Her opponent has not been named.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced HIMAWARI will make her debut at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

MLW continues to expand its growing women’s division, and the latest addition brings a unique blend of athleticism, charisma, and showmanship. HIMAWARI, one of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling’s (TJPW) most dynamic competitors, will make her MLW debut on April 5, 2025, at Battle Riot VII in Los Angeles.

Before stepping into the ring, HIMAWARI built a career in the performing arts. A Japanese actress turned pro wrestler, she graduated from university with a degree in musical theater and later worked as a stage actress, honing her larger-than-life presence that now translates seamlessly into professional wrestling. Since making her official debut in TJPW on January 4, 2023, she has captivated audiences with her theatrical charisma and hard-hitting style.

Standing at 5 feet 1 inch, HIMAWARI is known for her eccentric in-ring energy, often using her super long hair as a weapon. Her finishing move, the Princess Drop, has become a signature, showcasing her power and precision inside the ring.

HIMAWARI’s opponent will be revealed shortly.

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

The MLW debut of HIMAWARI