Hiromu Takahashi Accepts Title Challenge From El Phantasmo Under One Condition

– At today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima, IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champion El Phantasmo tried to attack IWP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi after his title defense against SHO. Hiromu avoided the boot from Phantasmo, but then his tag team partner Taiji Ishimori came in to double the attack. Hiromu then received help to even the odds.

El Phantasmo issued a challenge to Hiromu for the junior heavyweight title. Hiromu Takahashi accepted under the condition that Phantasmo and Ishimori defend their tag titles against him first.

The New Beginning in Hiroshima is now available on NJPW World. NJPW noted on its official website that more details on the matchups for both the junior heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team titles are coming soon.