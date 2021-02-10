wrestling / News
Hiromu Takahashi Accepts Title Challenge From El Phantasmo Under One Condition
– At today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima, IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champion El Phantasmo tried to attack IWP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi after his title defense against SHO. Hiromu avoided the boot from Phantasmo, but then his tag team partner Taiji Ishimori came in to double the attack. Hiromu then received help to even the odds.
El Phantasmo issued a challenge to Hiromu for the junior heavyweight title. Hiromu Takahashi accepted under the condition that Phantasmo and Ishimori defend their tag titles against him first.
The New Beginning in Hiroshima is now available on NJPW World. NJPW noted on its official website that more details on the matchups for both the junior heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team titles are coming soon.
Hiromu: Hey Phantasmo, why not? I'll fight you with the title on the line, but on one condition. You and Ishimori but those tag belts on the line first! Come on, get out of here!https://t.co/jZU6JDbqn5#njnbg #njpw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match
- Scorpio Sky On Growing Up A Chris Jericho Fan, Wrestling Jericho For AEW Title, SCU Being First AEW Tag Team Champs
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk