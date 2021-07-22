Hiromu Takahashi Announces That He’s Cleared To Wrestle

Hiromu Takahashi has announced that he has been cleared to return to the ring, five months after his last match.

Posting on Twitter shortly after today’s Summer Struggle in Osaka show – which Hiromu was not a part of – Hiromu said (translated, via Google): “The doctor gave me permission to return! Let’s go crazy again.”

Hiromu’s last match was on February 19 on the Road to Castle Attack tour, where he teamed with Shingo Takagi to beat Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma. An injury to his left pectoral muscle ruled him out of a IWGP Junior tag title challenge with BUSHI, and a IWGP Junior Heavyweight defence against El Phantasmo – with the ensuing card changes leading to El Desperado winning both the junior tag and singles titles.

In his absence, Hiromu has been appearing as a hype man, cameraman, cleaner, commentator and just about everything on sporadic New Japan shows – and had been teasing a match with his long-time rival Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title. Desperado defends the junior title against Robbie Eagles at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome this Sunday.