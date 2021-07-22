Hiromu Takahashi Has Been Cleared To Return To The Ring

In a post on Twitter, NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi announced that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

He wrote: “Good news. The doctor gave me permission to return! Let’s go crazy again.”

Takahashi has been out of action since he suffered a torn pectoral in February, which forced him to vacate the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. El Desperado eventually won the vacated belt and is set to defend against Robbie Eagles at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25.