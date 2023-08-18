Hiromu Takahashi Wants To Defend IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title In AEW Against Darby Allin

Hiromu Takahashi has a dream of defending his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title on primetime television, and would like for it to be against Darby Allin in AEW. Takahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s FanNation and during the conversation he talked about wanting to defend the title against Allin and more.

On wanting to give junior heavyweight the division a spotlight: “I think Japanese fans already know about how great junior heavyweight wrestling is, but not many fans in the US know what the division means. In the US, cruiserweight divisions used to be more common, but the word ‘junior’ doesn’t mean ‘less than’. Not at all.”

On competing at Forbidden Door 2023: “I couldn’t wrestle at the Forbidden Door last year because I got a fever. I was gutted, so I’m so glad I could wrestle in the show this time.”

On wanting to defend the title against Allin: “A dream of mine is to have a match on live prime time TV. I’d be stoked to wrestle in AEW any time and defend the IWGP junior heavyweight title there. Last year, I was supposed to team up with Darby Allin and Sting. So I want to team up with Sting rather than wrestle him. Wrestling someone? That would be Darby.”