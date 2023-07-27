Hiromu Takahashi, KUSHIDA and Others Announced For CMLL Grand Prix

CMLL has announced the participants for this year’s Grand Prix event on August 18, as well as the teams for the match. They include:

The World Team (Hiromu Takahashi, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Samuray de Sol, TJP, Francesco Akira, Adrian Quest & Baliyan Akki)

Team Mexico (Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno)

Both teams will face each other in a 16-man elimination tag match, with the winning team getting the Grand Prix trophy.

🌎 EQUIPO EXTRANJERO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:

🇯🇵 Hiromu Takahashi

🇯🇵 Kushida

🇺🇸 Samuray del Sol

🇺🇸 Rocky Romero 📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dCA9a pic.twitter.com/o43NBMjG1D — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023

🌎 EQUIPO EXTRANJERO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:

🇵🇭 TJP

🇺🇸 Adrian Quest

🇮🇹 Francesco Akira

🇮🇳 Baliyan Akki 📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dC2jC pic.twitter.com/Pz7j39DHE1 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023

🇲🇽 EQUIPO MEXICANO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:

✨ Místico

✨ Volador Jr.

✨ Máscara Dorada 2.0

✨ Templario 📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dC2jC pic.twitter.com/XnuVruUS4b — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023