Hiromu Takahashi, KUSHIDA and Others Announced For CMLL Grand Prix
CMLL has announced the participants for this year’s Grand Prix event on August 18, as well as the teams for the match. They include:
The World Team (Hiromu Takahashi, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Samuray de Sol, TJP, Francesco Akira, Adrian Quest & Baliyan Akki)
Team Mexico (Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno)
Both teams will face each other in a 16-man elimination tag match, with the winning team getting the Grand Prix trophy.
