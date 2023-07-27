wrestling / News

Hiromu Takahashi, KUSHIDA and Others Announced For CMLL Grand Prix

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hiromu Takahashi CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the participants for this year’s Grand Prix event on August 18, as well as the teams for the match. They include:

The World Team (Hiromu Takahashi, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Samuray de Sol, TJP, Francesco Akira, Adrian Quest & Baliyan Akki)

Team Mexico (Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno)

Both teams will face each other in a 16-man elimination tag match, with the winning team getting the Grand Prix trophy.

