Hiromu Takahashi On Wanting To Main Event a Wrestle Kingdom, His Upcoming Match Against El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi was recently interviewed by NJPW1972.com ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 16, and he discussed El Desperado being NJPW’s best junior heavyweight in 2021, wanting to main event a Wrestle Kingdom, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Hiromu Takahashi on El Desperado being NJPW’s best junior heavyweight in 2021: “I have to tip my hat to him. Yeah, I won this trophy. But if you were to ask who was the face of junior heavyweights in 2021, or who the best junior heavyweight is in wrestling, the answer would be El Desperado. If you have the belt, that means you’re the best. I want to be the best. It’s that simple….no doubt. He is the center of this division. That hurts me. He did everything I wanted to do and more.

On how both he and Desperado have impacted the division: “We both definitely want to elevate the juniors. We both feel the same way about the heavyweights. We say what we say even though we know some people might think that being in the ring is the only thing that matters, or there’s no need for all that talk. On that level, Desperado’s really gotten a ton tougher. Not just physically, but in terms of his heart, his own mental strength, everything. There’s nothing to separate us in this match. So I have to create that gap, and then widen it. It’s not just an X factor, but a Y and Z and beyond that I need to beat him.”

On his upcoming match against El Desperado and wanting to main event a Wrestle Kingdom: “The main event in the Tokyo Dome is the best place you can possibly be. One day, no doubt, I need to be in that spot. But I had a lot going through my head when I saw the card. My first thought was just, how can we get that decision reversed? How can we get in the main event. Only me, Desperado, right now, it seemed like the best possible time to put us in the main event.”