Hiromu Takahashi Out of NJPW July Shows Due to Shoulder Injury
Hiromu Takahashi will miss NJPW’s remaining July shows due to a shoulder injury. NJPW has announced that Takahashi has suffered a shoulder injury and will not be able to appear on tonight or Friday’s shows.
The full announcement reads:
Due to an injury to his left shoulder, NJPW medical staff have determined that Hiromu Takahashi will not be able to appear on cards from tonight’s Hamamatsu event. Changes have been made to cards for tonight and Friday July 31 in Korakuen Hall accordingly.
We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Takahashi wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
Hiromu Takahashi is expected to return in time for his scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori on August 29 in Jingu Stadium.
