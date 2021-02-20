Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Road to Castle Attack Event Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the reason Hiromu Takahashi missed this morning’s Road to Castle Attack event was because he suffered an injury to his shoulder. He couldn’t take part in the show as he went to the hospital to get the shoulder looked at after hurting it on February 19.

The original match was set to be Takahashi and Shingo Takagi against El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori, but that was changed to Phantasmo and Ishimori vs. Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura. Meanwhile Takagi faced Yujiro Takahashi.