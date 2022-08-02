Hiromu Takahashi Says His Room Was Robbed Over SummerSlam Weekend

Hiromu Takahashi had an unfortunate encounter over the weekend, revealing that his room was robbed in Nashville. Takahashi was in the city for NJPW Music City Mayhem and revealed in an interview with Yahoo! Japan that he returned to his hotel room to find his belongings stolen.

“I generally keep valuables with me when I am abroad, but two T-shirts, a tank top, two pairs of shorts, and a neck pillow that I had washed and hung in my room were missing,” he said. “The amount of money may not be that big, but I was so pissed off that I told the front desk clerk, ‘Hey! I just got back from the show and everything is gone!'”

He continued, “I had a lot of help there in filing damage reports and so on. I think people who are planning to travel abroad should be cautious. I want to remind people again that overseas travel is scary, although they may have forgotten about it due to the Corona disaster. I want people to leave important things at their hotels and not go out. But America is great.”

Takahashi said about his match at the event, “I felt good. I thought the U.S. was great, and I wanted to make STRONG a part of it. I want to go to the U.S. as many times as I can.”