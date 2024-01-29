wrestling / News
Hiromu Takahashi Signs New Deal With NJPW
Tokyo Sports’ Yusuke Okamoto reports that Hiromu Takahashi has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s unknown how long Takahashi is signed for, but he’s been with NJPW since 2010.
The translated post reads: “[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! “I signed a contract ” It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!”
【ニュース速報】
本日契約更改の高橋ヒロム選手が、待ち構える報道陣（私一人）の取材に一切応じずに足早に事務所を後にしました。
現場からは以上で…
あっ！ちょっと待ってください！ヒロムちゃんからLINEです！
「契約しました💋」
契約です！高橋ヒロム選手、契約です！
現場からは以上です！ pic.twitter.com/0AvT5ugyqn
— 岡本佑介@東京スポーツ新聞社 (@okamotospo) January 29, 2024
