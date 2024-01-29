Hiromu Takahashi Signs New Deal With NJPW

Tokyo Sports’ Yusuke Okamoto reports that Hiromu Takahashi has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s unknown how long Takahashi is signed for, but he’s been with NJPW since 2010.

The translated post reads: “[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! “I signed a contract ” It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!”