Hiromu Takahashi Says He’s Staying With NJPW, Comments On Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI’s Exits

Hiromu Takahashi has confirmed that he will be staying with NJPW in the wake of his LIJ stablemates Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI exiting. As announced last week, Naito and BUSH are exiting the company with Naito’s contract already expired and BUSH set to have his last match on May 4th.

Takahashi spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that he was staying with New Japan, telling the outlet (per Fightful), “I’m staying with NJPW. I’m thinking positively about pursuing what I want to do. L.I.J. has always been a group of uncontrollable individuals, so I don’t know what’s next, but I’m planning to put some of my ideas into action.”

He continued, “I believe this is a chance for NJPW to change. The current management might just look for scapegoats or conspiracies to dodge responsibility -— I’ve heard such talk already. Instead, the wrestlers and staff need to come together, and the higher-ups must have serious discussions. Naito, who loved NJPW and was thought to never leave, is gone. There’s a real reason for that. If we don’t address the cause, there’s no guarantee more won’t follow.”