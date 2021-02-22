Hiromu Takahashi Suffers Pectoral Injury, Out For Six Months

Hiromu Takahashi will be out of action for six months, after picking up a shoulder injury on last week’s Road to Castle Attack shows.

Takahashi was due to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team championships with BUSHI on Thursday at Korakuen Hall, before going on to defend his IWGP Junior Heavyweight title against El Phantasmo on night two of New Japan’s Castle Attack show on Sunday in Osaka.

At time of writing, no new match announcements had been made for either Thursday or Sunday, nor was any update available on the status of Hiromu’s junior title. We wish Hiromu a full and speedy recovery from this latest setback.