wrestling / News
Hiromu Takahashi Teases NJPW Return This Week
Hiromu Takahashi has teased a possible return for NJPW later this week after being out since last summer. Takahashi was injured in July at NJPW G1 Special, suffering what is believed to be a broken neck, and has been out of action since. He has stayed active on Twitter as he recuperates and in a new video posted this morning, he suggested that he may be coming back at Best of the Super Juniors on Wednesday.
You can see the video below, which ends with a June 5th, 2019 date. Best of the Super Juniors will see Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay for the finals of the tournament, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.
【Everyone needs healing.】#ナオル #NAORU#njbosj pic.twitter.com/fhFWLHS6IJ
— 髙橋ヒロム Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) June 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Recalls The Challenges of Trying to Work With Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 32 Match, Why It Failed
- Batista Says He Went Broke After He Quit WWE, Wanted to Prove to Vince McMahon He Could Succeed, Discusses His Audition Process for Guardians of the Galaxy
- Shane Helms Says He No Longer Has Any Heat With Shawn Michaels, Explains How They Sorted Out Their Issues
- Jim Ross Says Shane Douglas Hurt His Career By Refusing to Lose to Undertaker’s Finisher in WCW