Hiromu Takahashi Teases NJPW Return This Week

Hiromu Takahashi has teased a possible return for NJPW later this week after being out since last summer. Takahashi was injured in July at NJPW G1 Special, suffering what is believed to be a broken neck, and has been out of action since. He has stayed active on Twitter as he recuperates and in a new video posted this morning, he suggested that he may be coming back at Best of the Super Juniors on Wednesday.

You can see the video below, which ends with a June 5th, 2019 date. Best of the Super Juniors will see Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay for the finals of the tournament, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.