Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito Set For NJPW Anniversary Show
February 9, 2020
Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito will do battle for the first time at NJPW’s anniversary show next month. During last night’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Naito defeated KENTA to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The Bullet Club tried to get involved in the match, only to have Takahashi and the rest of Los Ingobernables de Japon make an assist.
After the match, Naito called Takahashi into the ring and asked for a one-on-one match with him, which he accepted. The match will take place at the 48th Anniversary Show on March 3rd.
NJPW 48th Anniversary Show, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito. #njnbg #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/gvH84Ka8Nu
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 9, 2020
