wrestling / News
Hiromu Takahashi Wants Impact X-Division Title Shot, Scott D’Amore Says the Door Is Open
Hiromu Takahashi wants a match with Austin Aries for the Impact X-Division Championship, and Scott D’Amore is down with the idea. After Takahashi defeated X-Division Champion Ace Austin at Best of the Super Juniors 29 night five, Austin posted to Twitter saying that they “will meet again.”
Takahashi rewteeted the post by Austin, adding:
“A man never breaks his word, right?
I want your belt!”
D’Amore, who is the Executive Vice President of Impact, commented on the challenge and wrote:
“Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits…”
We will meet again @TIMEBOMB1105
おめでとうひろむ。 私はあなたを尊重することを余儀なくされていますが、また会います。#INEVITABLE #NJPW #BOSJ @IMPACTWRESTLING @njpw1972 @njpwglobal https://t.co/oNA8PeSYrC
— Ace Austin ♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) May 21, 2022
A man never breaks his word, right?
I want your belt!
男に二言はないよね！
そのベルトの挑戦権利ゲットしちゃった！#BOSJ #BOSJ29 #njpw https://t.co/ZHW5kqJxtx
— 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) May 21, 2022
Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits… https://t.co/0QcoiE1lJy
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 22, 2022