Hiromu Takahashi Wants Impact X-Division Title Shot, Scott D’Amore Says the Door Is Open

Hiromu Takahashi wants a match with Austin Aries for the Impact X-Division Championship, and Scott D’Amore is down with the idea. After Takahashi defeated X-Division Champion Ace Austin at Best of the Super Juniors 29 night five, Austin posted to Twitter saying that they “will meet again.”

Takahashi rewteeted the post by Austin, adding:

“A man never breaks his word, right?

I want your belt!”

D’Amore, who is the Executive Vice President of Impact, commented on the challenge and wrote:

“Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits…”