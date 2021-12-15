Hiromu Takahashi Wins NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, CHAOS Wins World Tag League (Clips)

NJPW held the finals of their Best of the Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021 tournaments earlier today.

Hiromu Takahashi won the BOTSJ 28 tournament, defeating YOH after 38:38 with a Time Bomb 2. It was the longest finals match in the tournament’s history. He will now challenge El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16. His final standing was 7-3-1.

Meanwhile, CHAOS members Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI won the World Tag League 2021 tournament, defeating EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. They went 9-2 in the tournament. This is Goto’s third win, after teaming with Karl Anderson in 2012 and Katsuyori Shibata in 2014. It’s the first win for YOSHI-HASHI. They will challenge Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi) at Wrestle Kingdom 16.