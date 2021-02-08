Hirooki Goto Gets ‘Formal Caution’ After Attacking Jay White

During the February 3 NJPW Road to New Beginning show, Hirooki Goto attacked Jay White following Bullet Club’s loss to Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano. Goto, who was working at the announce table at the time, was given a ‘formal caution’ by New Japan.

The announcement reads: “On February 3 at Korakuen Hall while ringside on Samurai TV’s announce desk for the Road To The New Beginning event, Hirooki Goto came over the guardrail and attacked Jay White after his match with Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano. Complaints were lodged by White backstage.

After reviewing footage and first hand accounts, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has decided to uphold Jay White’s complaint, and has reprimanded Hirooki Goto. New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to act in the interests of safety for fans, staff and athletes going forward.

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii will defend the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Jay White, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa Thursday at New Beginning in Hiroshima.”

You can also see responses from White and Tama Tonga, neither of whom seem pleased with the decision.