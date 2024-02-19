Hiroshi Tanahashi On Adapting To New NJPW Role, Plans For More Cross-Promotion

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the president of NJPW, and he spoke about adapting to the role and some of his plans in a new interview. Tanahashi spoke with Inside the Ropes about taking on the role and his plans going forward. The site sent some highlights you can check out below:

On adapting to his role as President:“It’s been a real learning process. On top of taking the new role, there’s been a lot going on in the last month with Kazuchika Okada deciding to leave as well. But I’ve been throwing myself into it every day, picking up a lot of knowledge, and giving the fans a little stability and reassurance as well. I think what this new role can mean is something that we’re all finding out as we go, and we’ll continue to be on that journey together.”

On more cross-promotional events:“Fans in Japan are going to see pro-wrestling companies from all across the country cooperating on a show this year, and that’s exciting. A rising tide helps all ships, and the most important thing to me is giving energy to all pro-wrestling fans.”

On creating new stars: “This is a star driven business, and we need to make new stars. That goes beyond success in the ring as well- mainstream awareness and name value is the key to success. I want more of our wrestlers becoming household names.”