Hiroshi Tanahashi on Being The Great Muta’s Assistant, Enjoying the Role

Hiroshi Tanahashi discussed his time as a Young Lion working for The Great Muta in a new edition of NJPW’s Aces High. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he ever thought during his training that he wanted to quit: “No, not once. I never once thought of quitting … Everybody in my set was much more focused. Kenzo Suzuki was convinced he’d make it through one way or the other and (Katsuyori) Shibata and (Wataru) Inoue were both very driven, too.”

On who he worked with as a Young Lion: “Before I debuted, I worked for (Keiji) Muto. Inoue worked for Kensuke Sasaki, Makabe with Riki Choshu and Suzuki with Tatsumi Fujinami … Honestly, I think it was all random. Maybe there’s some nominations going on, but they don’t let the young guys in on that.”

On being Muto’s assistant: “Yeah, I was really excited for it. It was a new experience as well, it was something fresh … His size really hits you. And he doesn’t really switch off. The way you hear him talk on TV is exactly how he talks in general conversation. He really is the same guy.”

On enjoying his time as an assistant: “Oh, yeah. But I think that I got off lightly a little bit. Muto wrestled a lot in the US, and over there you do everything by yourself for yourself, so all I really had to do was his laundry, and make sure he had soap and a towel ready when he went for a bath; stuff like that.”

On doing workouts with Muto: “That was another thing I’d have to do; find a gym in every town for him. That taught me a valuable lesson, to work out whenever you have a moment free. That’s how you get as strong as Muto … I liked to think I was pretty strong. So I’d go and put a big weight on the bar, and he would come and call me out like ‘why are you lifting those tiny weights?’ Then he would blow me away. We competed a lot in the gym. He would be benching 190kg (419 lbs) on the regular. I finally did one rep at 190kg, oh, about 14 years into my career? I was younger than he was when I first did it though, heh.”