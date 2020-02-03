wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Booker T & More Added to WrestleCon 2020 Lineup
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
WrestleCon has added several names to their lineup for 2020 including Hiroshi Tanahashi, Booker T and more. The WrestleMania week convention announced as you can see below that Tanahashi, Booker T, Darby Allin, Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), Barry Windham, Chris Masters, Missy Hyatt, Chase Owens, Stephen Bonnar, and Cryme Tyme are new additions to the lineup.
The convention runs from April 2nd through the 5th in Tampa, Florida. Full details are available here.
Sorry for being late, we were waiting on New japan to break the Tanahashi news first! Great to have them as a partner at both the Convention and live show in Tampa! 10 more next week. pic.twitter.com/QsQ716UDu5
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle