Hiroshi Tanahashi, Booker T & More Added to WrestleCon 2020 Lineup

WrestleCon has added several names to their lineup for 2020 including Hiroshi Tanahashi, Booker T and more. The WrestleMania week convention announced as you can see below that Tanahashi, Booker T, Darby Allin, Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), Barry Windham, Chris Masters, Missy Hyatt, Chase Owens, Stephen Bonnar, and Cryme Tyme are new additions to the lineup.

The convention runs from April 2nd through the 5th in Tampa, Florida. Full details are available here.