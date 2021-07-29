wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Challenge For IWGP US Title on AEW Fight For the Fallen

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hiroshi Tanahashi AEW Fight For the Fallen

NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite to lay down a challenge for the IWGP US Title. Tanahashi appeared on tonight’s show via a video to challenge the winner of tonight’s match between champion Lance Archer and challenger Hikuleo for the championship.

No date for the match has been revealed as of yet.

