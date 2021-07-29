wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Challenge For IWGP US Title on AEW Fight For the Fallen
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite to lay down a challenge for the IWGP US Title. Tanahashi appeared on tonight’s show via a video to challenge the winner of tonight’s match between champion Lance Archer and challenger Hikuleo for the championship.
No date for the match has been revealed as of yet.
A new challenger has emerged! @njpw1972 ace Hiroshi Tanahashi (@tanahashi1_100) will challenge the winner of tonight’s #IWGP US Title match between @LanceHoyt and @Hiku_Leo.@njpwglobal @njpwworld @njpw1972 pic.twitter.com/VPj1YMgffD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
