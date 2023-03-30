Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to compete against Daniel Garcia on this week’s ROH Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Garcia will do battle with the NJPW star on Friday’s PPV.

Khan wrote:

“This Friday, 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

Los Angeles CA @tanahashi1_100 vs @GarciaWrestling The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW’s Ace has accepted the sports entertainer’s challenge for THIS Friday at Supercard!”

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik

* Reach for the Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia