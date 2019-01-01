Hiroshi Tanahashi Discusses WrestleKingdom 13 Match With Kenny Omega

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with NJPW about his WrestleKingdom 13 match with Kenny Omega…

ON THE HEEL/FACE DYNAMIC IN THIS RIVALRY: If Kenny wants to go his own way, I can fire things up by saying, “I don’t like Kenny,” which puts the ire on myself. However, this may make it difficult for my fans to stand behind me. So, then, which direction should I go? What should I do? I settled on, ‘The Battle of Ideologies’. At the same time, this may be a first for many newer fans, to see this ‘Battle of Ideologies’. It may make it uncomfortable for those who love all of what New Japan offers. Yes, it’s putting the fans in a tough spot. That being said, I wanted to show that pro-wrestling can be enjoyed on this mature level, not just the fun and fierce side I usually aim for. If they say that babyface vs heel is old-fashioned, then I propose something new. And now the fight at the Tokyo Dome is taking shape.

ON MAIN EVENTING IN THE TOKYO DOME MORE TIMES THAN ANYONE ELSE: It’s been 3 years since I faced Okada in the main event, in 2016. This will be my 10th time in the spotlight. Well, I’ve been in this position many times, so I shouldn’t have a problem. However, I am feeling a different kind of anxiety this time.

ON REGRETTING NOT STOPPING KENNY OMEGA’S RISE: I regret that I couldn’t put a stop to Kenny’s surge. But… Another part of me believes I was able to hold onto my persona by avoiding that ladder match at Dominion. If I had done that ladder match, I don’t think I could have proclaimed to Kenny, “This is New Japan,” after his IWGP Heavyweight 3 way match in October. So, missing that match (at Dominion) ended up being meaning for me. At first, I was like, ‘This should be fun,’ but as I think about it now, there may have a been a higher power that kept me out of that match (laughs). It may be the reason why we stand here now, in 2018. If I hadn’t had that ladder match, nothing I say right now would have merit. ‘Kenny claims, “Tanahashi hasn’t changed at all,” but I want to tell him, “I’m a completely different man”’