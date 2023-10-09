Hiroshi Tanahashi Believes The End of His Career Is Coming Soon

In an interview with Number, NJPW’s Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, said that he believed the end of his wrestling career was coming soon and said he wants to help New Japan first.

He said: “The end of my active career is in sight. So before the Coronavirus outbreak, I think I could have retired with peace of mind thinking, New Japan is fine now and I’ve done my best. New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which had a lot of excitement, has once again been forced to struggle due to factors other than themselves, such as the Coronavirus, so we want to make it exciting once again…“