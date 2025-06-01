Hiroshi Tanahashi Will Have His Final Match In The UK At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will wrestle his last match ever in the UK at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which happens in London on August 24. Tanahashi has already announced that he will retire following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.

Tanahashi will make the announcement himself on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which will air later than usual tonight due to NBA coverage.

AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View event on May 25 saw the sudden appearance of Hiroshi Tanahashi!

In the wake of a six man tag that pit Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly against the Don Callis Family, a post match attack saw the Family with an extreme numbers advantage. Brody King and Tomohiro Ishii would even the odds somewhat though, and then Hiroshi Tanahashi would tip things over the edge, delivering a Slingblade to Kyle Fletcher.

It was on AEW Collision that Tanahashi shed a little extra light on why he had appeared. The Ace stated that Forbidden Door on August 24 in London’s O2 Arena will see his final match in the UK. Who will he face on this momentous occasion?