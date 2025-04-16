Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Statement on Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI Leaving NJPW

As noted earlier today, both Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI are leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling next month after being with the company for over a decade. NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has wrestled both over the years, issued a statement on the situation.

He said: “I’m sorry for the news that surprised and sad everyone today. I talked to Naito yesterday. I told Naito, who loves New Japan, that I wanted him to stay in New Japan until the end, but his will was strong and I couldn’t change it. I will leave the group in a way that respects the person’s feelings. For the rest of the time, please support Naito and BUSHI.“