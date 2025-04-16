wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Statement on Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI Leaving NJPW

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As noted earlier today, both Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI are leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling next month after being with the company for over a decade. NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has wrestled both over the years, issued a statement on the situation.

He said: “I’m sorry for the news that surprised and sad everyone today. I talked to Naito yesterday. I told Naito, who loves New Japan, that I wanted him to stay in New Japan until the end, but his will was strong and I couldn’t change it. I will leave the group in a way that respects the person’s feelings. For the rest of the time, please support Naito and BUSHI.

