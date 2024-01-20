Hiroshi Tanahashi Comments On Kazuchika Okada Exiting NJPW

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi has weighed in on Kazuchika Okada’s announced exit from the company. As reported, NJPW announced on Thursday that Okada would be leaving the company once his contract ends on January 31st, and will work three matches in February to finish up his commitments. Tanahashi, who will had a final match against Okada on February 11th, spoke with Tokyo Sports about his fellow NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion’s exit.

“I can only express my gratitude in the sense that I have contributed to New Japan for the past 12 years,” Tanhashi said (translation per Fightful). “Speaking personally, I would have liked to have seen more matches with the new generation (Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura).”

He continued, “However, if I feel for Okada, I know that he has done enough in New Japan. I hope he will spread his wings to the world. If he is going overseas with what he has achieved at the top in New Japan, I hope that he will show (them) Kazuchika Okada. It’s the same feeling I had with Nakamura. I am very proud of him. I think things will get interesting from now on. We have an abundance of talent right now, and there are a lot of young fighters in the dojo. When the rain stops, there will be a rainbow. Who will light up the future of New Japan when the rain of money stops falling?”