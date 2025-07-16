wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Says Losing IWGP World Title Match Would Be His Ideal Last Bout
Hiroshi Tanahashi will retire at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, and he says ideally he would like to lose while challenging for the IWGP World Title. Tanahashi spoke with J: magazine! for a new interview about his retirement tour and you can see highlights below:
On his ideal retirement match: “I’ve been saying this since I was young: ‘I’ll retire when I give up on becoming the IWGP Champion.’ So, if I’m going to stick to my beliefs, the ideal scenario would be to lose in a title match and retire. But, of course, there’s a chance I might win (laughs). I’d have to say, I’m not retiring after all! (laughs). I think the crowd at Tokyo Dome would probably start chanting, give us our money back! … I want to retire while still looking up and holding onto the desire to be the best.”
On what he thinks life post-retirement will be like: “I guess I’ll just go back to being a fan like I used to be, and maybe I’ll miss the ring… Who knows, maybe next year or something, a mysterious masked man named ‘The Ace’ will appear on the New Japan Pro Wrestling ring (laughs).”