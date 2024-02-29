wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Will Miss NJPW Sakura Genesis Due To Injury, Match with Nic Nemeth Postponed
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will be forced to miss NJPW Sakura Genesis next month due to suffering a recent ankle injury. The Ace had been set for an IWGP Global Championship match with Nic Nemeth, which will now be postponed. Tanahashi will also miss multiple New Japan Cup dates. The announcement reads:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Following further examination on an ankle injury sustained at New Beginning in Sapporo, Hiroshi Tanahashi will be absent from the New Japan Cup series, as well as Sakura Genesis on April 6 to allow for a full recovery.
His previously announced IWGP Global Championship match will be delayed until a later date to be determined.
We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Tanahashi wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to forthcoming cards:
March 6 Ota
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & El Desperado vs Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI–>
Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, El Desperado & Boltin Oleg vs Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
March 10 Hyogo
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, YOH & El Desperado vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru–>
Shota Umino, YOH, El Desperado & Boltin Oleg vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
