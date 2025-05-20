Various News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Releases New Book, Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Wins Shot Put Title

– Hiroshi Tanahashi has released a book about his tenure as the President of NJPW. The NJPW star and executive released the book today, as announced by NJPW.

The book is titled Tanahashi Hiroshi Becomes President: The Future of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as Envisioned by President Ace and sees Tanahashi talk about his appointment to the position of NJPW President, his day to day life, and his plans for what’s next for the company after he retires at the end of the year. You can find out more at the link.

– Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya captured her fourth Mountain West Conference shot put title over the weekend. Lesnar, who is the daughter of Lesnar and Nicole McClain, won her fourth straight title with a throw of 18.61 meters at the Mountain West Conference outdoor championships on Friday.

You can see a post on Instagram celebrating Lesnar’s achievement below: