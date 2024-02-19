Hiroshi Tanahashi Believes NJPW Needs To Create More Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, new NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi spoke about the company’s need to create new stars. He said that he is hoping to make ‘household names’ for the promotion.

He said: “This is a star driven business, and we need to make new stars. That goes beyond success in the ring as well- mainstream awareness and name value is the key to success. I want more of our wrestlers becoming household names. The scale and scope of our events in the US lately is something we’re really happy with and we want to maintain that, but from this year, New Japan is going to put a lot of effort into our expansion in Asia and you’ll see that become an area of major growth for us in my opinion.“