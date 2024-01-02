Hiroshi Tanahashi On Taking Role as NJPW President, Hopes To Deliver Exciting Matches

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently weighed in on his new role as president and representative director of NJPW. As reported, Tanahashi was named the new president of the company last month and will serve in the role while still being an active wrestler. He spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his new role as President: “I am honored to be president and an active wrestler. This is a very valuable time for me since I am still an active wrestler. Being president allows me to focus on short and long-term goals for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

On wanting to find matches that excite the fans: “I will focus on which matches entertain and excite fans. We have exciting matches coming up, starting at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome.”