Hiroshi Tanahashi Says NJPW Working On Solutions For Their ‘Tough’ Schedule

Hiroshi Tanahashi says that NJPW is trying to find a solution to make their schedule easier on talent while maintaining the number of shows they hold. NJPW is known for having a grueling schedule and the NJPW President weighed in on the matter in an interview with with Shūkan Bunshun. You can see highlights below:

On the company’s difficult schedule: “Once I moved to the management side, I realized the practical reality that the company needs to schedule around 150 (shows) a year to generate revenue, and without that, we can’t secure the athletes’ salaries. I understand the athletes’ burdens, but I also understand the company’s need to secure revenue. I’m caught between a rock and a hard place (laughs).

“When I talk to the athletes, I think, this schedule is tough, but on the other hand, when the organizers say, ‘President, we want to hold this many shows this year,’ I have to say, ‘Let’s do it!’ We are currently considering a new strategy to maintain the number of shows while reducing the burden on the athletes.”

On putting up a sign on his desk that said ‘Don’t Get Tired’: “When I became (NJPW) President, I posted a sign that said, ‘Don’t get tired,’ but I was scolded for not acknowledging the employees’ fatigue, so I took it down right away (laughs).”