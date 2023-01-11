Hiroshi Tanahashi On His Goal of Becoming IWGP World Champion Again In 2023

Hiroshi Tanahashi plans to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship again in 2023, and discussed his goal earlier this week. Tanahashi spoke at Bushroad’s New Year’s Grand Announcement and talked about his plan to win the World Title, and why it’s important to him to do so. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Tokyo Sports:

On his goals for the coming year: “This year, I want to challenge for the IWGP world heavyweight belt and become the champion. I think so, so please continue to support me in the future.”

On why he wants to win the title this year: “Why now? Because today’s attention and virality are high. As long as I’m a professional wrestler, I want to aim for the champion.I think it’s time to retire when I stop aiming for the championship. It’s a statement of determination once again.”