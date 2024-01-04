Hiroshi Tanahashi Weighs In On His In-Ring Future, Wrestle Kingdom 18 Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the new NJPW President, but he will continue wrestling until he loses the motivation to be World Champion. Tanahashi is set to face Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World Television Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on Thursday, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated about his in-ring future and more ahead of the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his in-ring future: “When I lose that motivation, I will retire from wrestling. As long as I am an active wrestler, I continue to aim to be the top wrestler.”

On his match with Sabre at Wrestle Kingdom: “I have wrestled Zack many times, so I have experience and countermeasures against him–but the same can be said for Zack. This time, I’m prepared to show moves and techniques he doesn’t know.”