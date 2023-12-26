– NJPW1972.com released an English transcript of yesterday’s press conference announcing Hiroshi Tanahashi as the new President of NJPW. During the presser, Tanahashi detailed some of the key goals of his new regime as the company’s figurehead. Below are some highlights:

Hiroshi Tanahashi on his key goals: “I always carried a dream and ambition to be President as well as an active wrestler. I’m happy to be able to make that happen, and I’m grateful for all the kind words of support that I’ve gotten since my appointment. That’s also given me a lot of expectations that I have to live up to here on out. I have some key goals that I would like to meet in my time as the President. First of all, I want to sell out the Tokyo Dome. This has always been the goal for me. For a wrestler to walk down the ramp in front of a sold out Tokyo Dome crowd is something to be proud of forever, and something that will live with you for the rest of your career, as well as something the fans themselves will carry with them for a long time to come.

“I also plan on having more title matches outside of major cities. In the 2000s when I worked with out promotion and sales staff, the goal at first was to put 500 people in the buildings, and then 1000 and then on and on. I feel that selling out the Tokyo Dome only becomes possible when the towns all around Japan are sold out as well. I want to unite all of Japan’s wrestling fans in their passion and carry that to the Tokyo Dome. I also want to further increase our work with sponsors. Our sponsors are the best tag partners that we have, and as an active wrestler as well as President, I’m in a completely unique position to strengthen that relationship. There is a lot that I want to do in this role, as well as a lot I know I still need to learn. I look forward to your support.”

Tanahashi on when the decision was made: “This November I was invited to dinner with Mr. Kidani and he asked me about becoming President. I still haven’t won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and there’s a lot to be dome in that respect too, but it’s a true Ace that can perform in both positions. So I accepted and now here we are.”

On the roster’s reaction: “I told the wrestlers on December 22 at our last Korakuen Hall event. I think everyone was probably too stunned to speak, so maybe there’ll be more concrete opinions coming out. I will say the veteran wrestlers above me were very positive and offered encouragement.”

The 47-year-old Tanahashi also still intends to continue wrestling while working as the president of the company. He’s currently scheduled to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW Television Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome. It will stream live on NJPW World.