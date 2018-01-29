Hiroshi Tanahashi Pulled From NJPW New Beginning Tour Due to Knee Injury

– Hiroshi Tanahashi’s knee injury has caused him to be pulled from NJPW’s The New Beginning tour. The company announced that Tanahashi has been diagnosed with acute osteoarthritis in his right knee and as such, the company has removed him from the tour.

The announcement places the injury within the contect of Tanahashi’s match this past weekend, saying, “During the main event IWGP Intercontinental Championship match on Saturday January 27, Hiroshi Tanahashi suffered a prolonged assault on his right knee at the hands of Minoru Suzuki. Tanahashi has been diagnosed with acute osteoarthritis in his right knee. As a result, the decision has been made to remove Tanahashi from The NEW BEGINNING Tour, with changes to the card to be announced.”